Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump claims China, Russia, N. Korea of plotting against US

2025-09-03 04:52:21
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has accused China, Russia, and North Korea of “conspiring” against the United States. He posted the remarks on his Truth Social platform during a military parade in Beijing on Wednesday commemorating victory over Japan in World War II.

“Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope they are rightfully honored and remembered for their bravery and sacrifice!” Trump wrote. He also extended well wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling it “a great and lasting day of celebration,” and added, “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against the United States of America.”

Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, suggested that Trump’s message was likely meant in jest, stating that “nobody is plotting any conspiracies here.” He added, “I can assure that everyone knows the role that the US and the Trump administration, and the president personally play in current international affairs.”

Trump did not attend the Beijing celebrations, reportedly the largest in decades. Relations between the US, China, and Russia remain strained due to past trade disputes, sanctions, and the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Last month, Trump met with Putin in Alaska in an effort to mediate a ceasefire in Ukraine. While no major agreements were reached, both sides described the talks as a constructive step.

China and Russia have repeatedly criticized the US for attempting to assert its influence globally and condemned what they term “unilateral” sanctions. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit on Monday, Xi reiterated the call to move beyond “Cold War mentality” and to pursue an “equitable” system of international relations.

