Hanif, UN Officials Discuss Expediting Aid To Quake Victims

Kabul (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Economy (MoE) has urged the international community to continue its humanitarian cooperation and expedite the delivery of emergency aid to victims of the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan.

In a meeting with the heads of UN offices in Afghanistan, Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Hanif and the Chief of the Aid Mobilisation and Coordination Committee discussed ways to accelerate and coordinate humanitarian assistance from international partners and relief agencies, according to a MoE statement.

Hanif expressed appreciation for the support provided by the United Nations in the past and emphasized the urgent need for sustained collaboration.

He noted that the death toll has sharply risen in several districts of Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Nuristan and Panjsher provinces, while significant financial losses have been recorded.

The minister stressed the necessity for increased support and active participation from UN agencies and relief organizations.

He called on all UN offices, as well as both domestic and foreign non-Emirate institutions, to provide immediate assistance in coordination with the Aid Mobilisation and Coordination Committee.

He urged that priority be given to the most affected areas and emphasized the importance of a swift and coordinated response.

On Tuesday, Zabihullah Mujahid, the chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), reported that the recent earthquake had caused significant devastation, with 1,411 lives lost, 3,124 people injured and 5,412 houses destroyed across the capital and five districts of Kunar.

