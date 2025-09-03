Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bitcoin continues its recent fall. Market awaits US jobs report on Friday


2025-09-03 03:31:44
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 3, 2025

Bitcoin extended its recent losses last week, falling 4% to as low as $107,300 before recovering slightly to trade around $111,000 at the time of writing. With September historically being a weak month for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, further downside could be on the horizon.

Altcoins were not spared, with the total market capitalization excluding bitcoin slipping 8% over the same period.

Simon Peters, Crypto Market Analyst at eToro, commented: "Sentiment in the crypto markets, as measured by the Fear and Greed Index, is flashing ‘Fear’ and has fallen to its lowest levels since late June. This suggests we could see further downside this week. However, Friday’s US non-farm payroll and unemployment data could prove critical. A weak payrolls figure may encourage investors to buy the dip on expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at its upcoming meeting later this month."

MENAFN03092025005513016764ID1110010240

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search