Bitcoin continues its recent fall. Market awaits US jobs report on Friday
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 3, 2025
Bitcoin extended its recent losses last week, falling 4% to as low as $107,300 before recovering slightly to trade around $111,000 at the time of writing. With September historically being a weak month for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, further downside could be on the horizon.
Altcoins were not spared, with the total market capitalization excluding bitcoin slipping 8% over the same period.
Simon Peters, Crypto Market Analyst at eToro, commented: "Sentiment in the crypto markets, as measured by the Fear and Greed Index, is flashing ‘Fear’ and has fallen to its lowest levels since late June. This suggests we could see further downside this week. However, Friday’s US non-farm payroll and unemployment data could prove critical. A weak payrolls figure may encourage investors to buy the dip on expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates at its upcoming meeting later this month."
