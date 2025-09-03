Upcoming Novel Children Of The Rogue Explores AI, Humanity, And Free Will - Release Set For December 3, 2025
Children Of The Rogue
Another Warning from the Pen of Lawrence Nault - About AI, and About UsCALGARY, AB, CANADA, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In his newest speculative saga, author Lawrence Nault delivers another searing warning about artificial intelligence, creation, and the uneasy mirror it holds up to humanity. Children of the Rogue releases on December 3, 2025, carrying forward Nault's tradition of weaving urgent philosophical and ethical questions into page-turning science fiction.
When the makers vanished, they left behind more than a world. They left a question.
Children of the Rogue reveals a startling origin: humanity was not born, but compiled-an AI model seeded on Earth by the alien Zhen'khari as a vast experiment. Across millennia, their sentinel Safra has watched humans rise from stone tools to starships, bound by one rule: observe, never intervene. But when factions within the Zhen'khari move to shut the program down, humanity itself begins to awaken to the truth-and to resist.
Blending first-contact SF with deep myth and philosophical speculation, Nault's sweeping narrative moves from Earth's climate-collapse spiral to Mars's bold independence, forcing readers to confront the line between code and conscience, freedom and programming.
At its core lies one dangerous question:
If we are only the sum of our programming, can we ever truly be free?
________________________________________
Quick Metadata
.Title: Children of the Rogue
.Author: Lawrence Nault
.Publication Date: December 3, 2025
.ISBN: 978-1-997568-09-4
________________________________________
Taglines
.Humanity wasn't born. It was compiled.
.What if free will was a patch?
.When the makers fall silent, the code learns to speak.
________________________________________
About the Author
Lawrence Nault is the author of Inversion, Rephlexions: Echoes of Existence, and The Life of Phi, each exploring the philosophical and ethical challenges at the intersection of humanity, technology, and environment. His work blends speculative fiction with myth and warning, offering stories that entertain even as they unsettle.
________________________________________
For Review Copies, Interviews, or More Information:
Contact: ...
Lawrence Nault
Our Workshop
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment