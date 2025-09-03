Georgia Signals Willingness to Comply with EU Demands
(MENAFN) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze affirmed on Tuesday that his administration is willing to comply with all European Union conditions—if they are “reasonable,” according to media reports.
Following the Foreign Ministry’s submission of a detailed report on the EU’s recommendations to Brussels on August 31, Kobakhidze addressed demands tied to Georgia’s visa-free travel privileges, specifically citing the repeal of the contentious “foreign agents” law and the prohibition on so-called LGBT propaganda.
“We are absolutely ready to fulfill all reasonable demands, but it is necessary to justify that they are really logical. We will then fulfill them all,” Kobakhidze said, as reported.
He emphasized a clear distinction: “There were certain demands that were logical and we fulfilled them from beginning to end. But there were also unreasonable ones that were not explained why they were necessary.”
Highlighting particular concern over the “Transparency of Foreign Influence” legislation and the “Protection of Family Values and Minors” law, Kobakhidze questioned the rationale behind allowing same-sex couples to adopt children.
The EU granted Georgia candidate status in December 2023, attaching a set of political and legal prerequisites for advancing its integration process. Brussels has consistently stressed that tangible progress in human rights and democratic reforms will be crucial for Georgia’s EU accession trajectory.
Following the Foreign Ministry’s submission of a detailed report on the EU’s recommendations to Brussels on August 31, Kobakhidze addressed demands tied to Georgia’s visa-free travel privileges, specifically citing the repeal of the contentious “foreign agents” law and the prohibition on so-called LGBT propaganda.
“We are absolutely ready to fulfill all reasonable demands, but it is necessary to justify that they are really logical. We will then fulfill them all,” Kobakhidze said, as reported.
He emphasized a clear distinction: “There were certain demands that were logical and we fulfilled them from beginning to end. But there were also unreasonable ones that were not explained why they were necessary.”
Highlighting particular concern over the “Transparency of Foreign Influence” legislation and the “Protection of Family Values and Minors” law, Kobakhidze questioned the rationale behind allowing same-sex couples to adopt children.
The EU granted Georgia candidate status in December 2023, attaching a set of political and legal prerequisites for advancing its integration process. Brussels has consistently stressed that tangible progress in human rights and democratic reforms will be crucial for Georgia’s EU accession trajectory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment