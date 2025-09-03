UNIFIL: Israeli Occupation Dropped Bombs Near Peacekeepers
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stated Wednesday that Israeli occupation forces drones dropped four grenades close to UNIFIL peacekeepers working to clear roadblocks hindering access to a UN position close to the Blue Line.
In a statement, UNIFIL mentioned that this is one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November.
Occupation forces had been informed in advance of UNIFIL's road clearance work in the area, it clarified, adding that work was suspended yesterday out of concern for peacekeepers safety.
Any actions endangering UN peacekeepers and assets, and interference with their mandated tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of Resolution 1701 and international law, asserted UNIFIL, calling it responsibility of occupation forces to ensure safety and security of the peacekeepers performing Security Council-mandated tasks.
Israeli occupation drones roam the Lebanese south on daily basis, dropping bombs on citizens and property. (end)
