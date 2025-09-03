Appknox Launches Privacy Shield to Help GCC Enterprises Strengthen Mobile App Privacy in the Age of Stringent Data Protection Laws
(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) United Arab Emirates, 2 September, 2025 - Appknox, a mobile application security company, today announced the launch of Privacy Shield, a suite of tools that enables organizations to identify and manage privacy risks within mobile applications. Developed in response to new data protection requirements across the GCC including the UAE Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) and Saudi Arabia’s Data Protection Law, the suite helps enterprises strengthen compliance, safeguard personal data, and build digital trust in line with global standards such as GDPR and HIPAA.
With mobile apps projected to generate over $522 billion in global revenue by 2026, mobile apps have become indispensable to enterprise strategies across industries, from financial services to e-commerce and public services. Yet many organizations still lack visibility into how personal data is collected, stored, and shared through SDKs, permissions, and data flows. These blind spots often expose sensitive information, resulting in compliance failures and costly breaches.
Privacy Shield addresses this gap by providing real-time, actionable insight into mobile data handling through four core capabilities that work in unison to tackle the most common sources of privacy exposure. It begins with Tracker Identification, which scans for hidden third-party trackers that may collect user data without oversight or consent. Complementing this is Permissions Monitoring, which highlights unnecessary or excessive app permissions that could increase privacy risks. To address compliance at the network level, Risky Domain Access Detection identifies outbound connections to servers in sanctioned or high-risk jurisdictions, enabling geo-specific risk assessments. Finally, PII Detection maps where personally identifiable information is stored, processed, or transmitted, helping organizations ensure their data handling practices remain aligned with evolving privacy regulations.
“The GCC is setting a new benchmark for digital trust with its data protection laws,” said Subho Halder, CEO & Co-Founder of Appknox. “Privacy Shield reflects our commitment to supporting that vision. It gives enterprises the clarity they’ve been missing inside their mobile apps, so they can meet compliance requirements with confidence and maintain the trust of the customers they serve.”
The new suite complements Appknox’s broader portfolio of mobile security solutions including static analysis, dynamic testing, API testing, SBOM, and penetration testing delivering end-to-end coverage across both security and compliance. Already trusted by more than 100 global enterprises, Appknox helps organizations safeguard their apps, save thousands of hours in risk remediation, and keep security and privacy at the core of their digital strategies.
With mobile apps projected to generate over $522 billion in global revenue by 2026, mobile apps have become indispensable to enterprise strategies across industries, from financial services to e-commerce and public services. Yet many organizations still lack visibility into how personal data is collected, stored, and shared through SDKs, permissions, and data flows. These blind spots often expose sensitive information, resulting in compliance failures and costly breaches.
Privacy Shield addresses this gap by providing real-time, actionable insight into mobile data handling through four core capabilities that work in unison to tackle the most common sources of privacy exposure. It begins with Tracker Identification, which scans for hidden third-party trackers that may collect user data without oversight or consent. Complementing this is Permissions Monitoring, which highlights unnecessary or excessive app permissions that could increase privacy risks. To address compliance at the network level, Risky Domain Access Detection identifies outbound connections to servers in sanctioned or high-risk jurisdictions, enabling geo-specific risk assessments. Finally, PII Detection maps where personally identifiable information is stored, processed, or transmitted, helping organizations ensure their data handling practices remain aligned with evolving privacy regulations.
“The GCC is setting a new benchmark for digital trust with its data protection laws,” said Subho Halder, CEO & Co-Founder of Appknox. “Privacy Shield reflects our commitment to supporting that vision. It gives enterprises the clarity they’ve been missing inside their mobile apps, so they can meet compliance requirements with confidence and maintain the trust of the customers they serve.”
The new suite complements Appknox’s broader portfolio of mobile security solutions including static analysis, dynamic testing, API testing, SBOM, and penetration testing delivering end-to-end coverage across both security and compliance. Already trusted by more than 100 global enterprises, Appknox helps organizations safeguard their apps, save thousands of hours in risk remediation, and keep security and privacy at the core of their digital strategies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment