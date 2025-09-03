HBKU Conference Explores ADR and IP Role in Advancing Sustainable Development in Qatar
(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, September 2, 2025: Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s (HBKU) College of Law, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the UNESCO Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development, hosted the second edition of the The Role of ADR, IP Protection, and Innovation in Advancing FDI for Sustainable Development. The conference was held from September 1-2, 2025, at Minaretein, Education City.
The two-day event convened an impressive assembly of top legal scholars, industry experts and policymakers to underscore the pivotal role of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in intellectual property (IP) issues. In doing so, the gathering highlighted the effectiveness of ADR mechanisms in enhancing collaboration, particularly in sectors critical to sustainable development.
Speakers also examined the intersection between sustainability policies and promotion of foreign direct investment (FDI), as well as strategies that foster entrepreneurship and SMEs across critical economic sectors. Panelists also elaborated on how robust IP protection can catalyze innovation in specific sectors, achieving the National Development Strategy (NDS3) and contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030.
In his opening remarks, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said: “This conference serves as a leading international platform for exchanging experiences and best practices on ADR, while strengthening IP rights protection to increase FDI. Hosting in collaboration with the WIPO aligns with the Ministry’s efforts to support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and implement the outcomes of the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030), thereby reinforcing Qatar’s position as a hub for innovation, investment, and sustainable economic growth.”
In addition, attendees gained insights into the latest advancements in IP rights protection both regionally and globally, underscoring the need to adapt legal frameworks to support innovation in an increasingly interconnected world. A dedicated session examined dispute resolution and IP protection in sports, where participants discussed the successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a case study for regional and global leadership on this issue.
For his part, Ignacio de Castro, Director of the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center, said: “Mediation and arbitration have proven to be effective in resolving complex disputes related to technology and intellectual property. This is evident from the experience of the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center. By working with our partners in Qatar, we shared our experience and WIPO’s tools that complement court procedures and help foster innovation in this field.”
Dr. Susan L. Karamanian, Dean, College of Law, HBKU, added: “This conference addresses the critical issue of IP protection and ADR in a fast-changing world. Mediation provides a confidential, efficient, and flexible means of resolving IP disputes, while ensuring business continuity. Qatar has been proactive in promoting mediation, aligning its IP laws with international standards reflecting its commitment to strengthening its dispute resolution framework and promoting a thriving business environment.”
Leveraging multidisciplinary and international partnerships, HBKU continues to foster impactful innovations by inspiring dialogues about contemporary challenges, promoting research mechanisms, and aligning its efforts with Qatar’s strategic development goals.
The two-day event convened an impressive assembly of top legal scholars, industry experts and policymakers to underscore the pivotal role of alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in intellectual property (IP) issues. In doing so, the gathering highlighted the effectiveness of ADR mechanisms in enhancing collaboration, particularly in sectors critical to sustainable development.
Speakers also examined the intersection between sustainability policies and promotion of foreign direct investment (FDI), as well as strategies that foster entrepreneurship and SMEs across critical economic sectors. Panelists also elaborated on how robust IP protection can catalyze innovation in specific sectors, achieving the National Development Strategy (NDS3) and contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030.
In his opening remarks, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said: “This conference serves as a leading international platform for exchanging experiences and best practices on ADR, while strengthening IP rights protection to increase FDI. Hosting in collaboration with the WIPO aligns with the Ministry’s efforts to support the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 and implement the outcomes of the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030), thereby reinforcing Qatar’s position as a hub for innovation, investment, and sustainable economic growth.”
In addition, attendees gained insights into the latest advancements in IP rights protection both regionally and globally, underscoring the need to adapt legal frameworks to support innovation in an increasingly interconnected world. A dedicated session examined dispute resolution and IP protection in sports, where participants discussed the successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a case study for regional and global leadership on this issue.
For his part, Ignacio de Castro, Director of the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center, said: “Mediation and arbitration have proven to be effective in resolving complex disputes related to technology and intellectual property. This is evident from the experience of the WIPO Arbitration and Mediation Center. By working with our partners in Qatar, we shared our experience and WIPO’s tools that complement court procedures and help foster innovation in this field.”
Dr. Susan L. Karamanian, Dean, College of Law, HBKU, added: “This conference addresses the critical issue of IP protection and ADR in a fast-changing world. Mediation provides a confidential, efficient, and flexible means of resolving IP disputes, while ensuring business continuity. Qatar has been proactive in promoting mediation, aligning its IP laws with international standards reflecting its commitment to strengthening its dispute resolution framework and promoting a thriving business environment.”
Leveraging multidisciplinary and international partnerships, HBKU continues to foster impactful innovations by inspiring dialogues about contemporary challenges, promoting research mechanisms, and aligning its efforts with Qatar’s strategic development goals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment