NHRC Chairperson Discusses Cooperation For Human Rights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

London: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah held a series of meetings in London, with a number of British officials and parliamentarians to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in the field of human rights protection.

Her Excellency met with Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) H E John Kirkpatrick; Chair of the Office for Legal Complaints (OLC) H E Elisabeth Davies; and the UK's Special Envoy for Women and Girls' Affairs Baroness Harriet Harman.

During her meeting with the EHRC Chief Executive, the NHRC Chairperson emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise and building partnerships to enhance the capacities of human rights defenders, particularly regarding mechanisms for receiving and reviewing complaints, addressing issues of discrimination, and protecting the rights of children, persons with disabilities, and migrants, in addition to sharing experiences related to field visits.

She also stressed the importance of cooperation with the British Commission in developing international human rights standards through organizing international seminars and conferences, conducting joint research, and exchanging data to contribute to the protection and promotion of human rights. She praised the European approach supporting the recognition of the State of Palestine, including the stance announced by HE the British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, affirming that this step would establish balance and achieve stability in the Middle East.

During her meeting with Elizabeth Davies, HE the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee discussed mechanisms for receiving and examining complaints to ensure transparency and justice for affected individuals, while expressing the committee's interest in benefiting from the Ombudsman's expertise in dispute resolution and mediation to develop training programs for its staff, in addition to conducting joint research on the legal and practical challenges faced by individuals.

As for her meeting with Baroness Harriet Harman, Al Attiyah affirmed the NHRC's pioneering role in protecting and promoting the rights of women and girls in Qatar, highlighting the national efforts and legislations that have strengthened the status of Qatari women, as well as the international partnerships that have contributed to their empowerment. She pointed to the significant achievements made by Qatari women in leadership and executive positions, reflecting the State of Qatar's deep commitment to empowering women and integrating them as a key element in sustainable development.