Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales Slash Iphone 14, 15, 16 Prices By Nearly 50%

India's much-awaited festive shopping season is underway with Navratri, and e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are once again going head-to-head with their flagship sales - the Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days. Both platforms are offering eye-catching discounts across categories like fashion, appliances, and electronics. But the biggest buzz this year, unsurprisingly, surrounds Apple's iPhones, with some models slashed to nearly half their original prices.

Flipkart's iPhone 14 Steal Deal

One of the most talked-about offers is on the iPhone 14. Launched at Rs 79,900, the 128GB version is now available on Flipkart for just Rs 39,999 - an almost 50% cut. This special festive price factors in a Rs 2,000 bank discount for eligible card transactions, making it one of the most tempting prospects for smartphone buyers this season.

Amazon's Big Push on iPhone 15 and Beyond

Amazon has lined up equally striking deals on the iPhone 15. The handset, which entered the market in 2023 at Rs 79,900, usually retails for around Rs 59,990. During the Great Indian Festival, though, SBI debit and credit cardholders can shave off another 10% instantly, taking the effective price to just Rs 43,749.

Flipkart is also offering big savings on newer models. The iPhone 16 - whose price dropped after the iPhone 17 launched - is going for Rs 51,999. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank users can also claim an extra 10% discount to sweeten the deal further.

Premium Models at Rare Bargain Prices

For premium buyers, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are still up for grabs despite being officially discontinued by Apple. The 16 Pro (128GB), originally priced at Rs 1,19,900, is now listed at Rs 74,900 on Flipkart, with an additional Rs 5,000 discount for select cardholders. Similarly, the 16 Pro Max (256GB), which debuted at Rs 1,44,900, can be snapped up for Rs 89,999 after combining direct cuts with bank deals.

Festive Window to Upgrade

These festive offers have made some of Apple's most coveted smartphones more accessible than ever. With flagship devices now available at rare bargain prices, shoppers looking for an upgrade will need to act fast - stocks of popular models tend to disappear quickly once the sales hit their stride.