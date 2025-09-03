Russia Launches Drone And Missile Strikes On Khmelnytskyi Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this citing Head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration Serhii Tyurin on Telegram .

According to Tiurin,“the region was attacked twice today - at night and in the morning. Air defense forces were active. Some targets were intercepted, but there was still damage.”

No information on casualties or injuries has been reported, he emphasized.

Known damage includes a fire at a garage complex, a damaged trolleybus, shattered windows in residential buildings, and harm to non-residential structures.

“All necessary response services have been deployed. The consequences of the attack are being assessed,” added the regional chief.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in Znamianka, Kirovohrad region, in a Russian drone attack.