Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Launches Drone And Missile Strikes On Khmelnytskyi Region

Russia Launches Drone And Missile Strikes On Khmelnytskyi Region


2025-09-03 02:05:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this citing Head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional State Administration Serhii Tyurin on Telegram .

According to Tiurin,“the region was attacked twice today - at night and in the morning. Air defense forces were active. Some targets were intercepted, but there was still damage.”

No information on casualties or injuries has been reported, he emphasized.

Known damage includes a fire at a garage complex, a damaged trolleybus, shattered windows in residential buildings, and harm to non-residential structures.

“All necessary response services have been deployed. The consequences of the attack are being assessed,” added the regional chief.

Read also: Lutsk suffers damage in Russian overnight drone attac

As previously reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in Znamianka, Kirovohrad region, in a Russian drone attack.

MENAFN03092025000193011044ID1110009837

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search