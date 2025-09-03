Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rivne Region Hit By Massive Overnight Russian Air Attack, Air Defenses Respond

Rivne Region Hit By Massive Overnight Russian Air Attack, Air Defenses Respond


2025-09-03 02:05:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this citing Head of the Rivne Regional State Administration Oleksandr Koval on Telegram .

According to Koval, Rivne region, along with the rest of Ukraine, came under a heavy aerial assault. Thanks to the professional actions of air defense units, many enemy targets were neutralized.

Security and defense personnel are working on site, he added.

Preliminary reports indicate that people and infrastructure were not harmed.

Read also: Lutsk suffers damage in Russian overnight drone attac

As previously reported, Khmelnytskyi region sustained damage following attacks by Russian missiles and drones.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

MENAFN03092025000193011044ID1110009835

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search