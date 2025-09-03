Rivne Region Hit By Massive Overnight Russian Air Attack, Air Defenses Respond

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reported this citing Head of the Rivne Regional State Administration Oleksandr Koval on Telegram .

According to Koval, Rivne region, along with the rest of Ukraine, came under a heavy aerial assault. Thanks to the professional actions of air defense units, many enemy targets were neutralized.

Security and defense personnel are working on site, he added.

Preliminary reports indicate that people and infrastructure were not harmed.

suffers damage in Russian overnight drone attac

As previously reported, Khmelnytskyi region sustained damage following attacks by Russian missiles and drones.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine