Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rising Cases Of Fish Poisoning Hit Kashmir's Trout Industry

2025-09-03 02:03:31
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- The flourishing trout farming industry in Kashmir has been dealt a serious blow with repeated cases of suspected poisoning being reported from different parts of the valley.

In the latest incident, a fish farm at Ganowpora village in Balpora, Shopian, suffered devastating losses when nearly 3,500 fish were found dead overnight.

The farm, owned by Bilal Ahmad Lone, has suffered an estimated loss of nearly Rs 4 lakh, reported news agency KNO.

Lone said that he discovered the dead fish early in the morning and immediately alerted the authorities.“I had worked tirelessly for years to raise these fish. In just one night, everything was destroyed,” he said in despair.

Locals alleged that miscreants sneaked into the farm at night and deliberately poisoned the water. The police have since registered a case and launched an investigation to trace those behind the act.

