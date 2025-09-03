Aly Goni Stays Silent During 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' Chant As Jasmine Bhasin Urges Him, Faces Backlash

Aly Goni faced backlash for staying silent during a Ganpati chant despite Jasmine Bhasin urging him. The incident sparked debate about religious freedom and their interfaith relationship.

Television's beloved couple, Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni, recently participated in Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai, joining close friends and industry colleagues. While their presence added charm to the festivities, a particular moment involving Aly has sparked debate online.

Viral Video Triggers Mixed Reactions

A video from the event shows Jasmine enthusiastically chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya" with the crowd, while Aly Goni remains silent despite her urging him to join in. This clip quickly circulated on social media, prompting a flurry of reactions. While some netizens criticised the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor for not participating in the chant, others supported his decision, pointing out that religious expressions are personal choices.

In another clip, Aly is seen dressed in traditional attire, posing with Jasmine and actress Nia Sharma for the paparazzi. When photographers chanted "Ganpati Bappa," the crowd responded with "Morya" - except Aly, who again stayed silent, adding fuel to the ongoing conversation.

Debate Over Religious Freedom

Critics argued that Aly should not have attended the Ganpati celebration if he wasn't willing to chant. However, many defended him, highlighting that Aly is a Muslim, and participating in a religious chant is not mandatory. Supporters praised his respectful presence at the event while maintaining his personal beliefs, calling out the online hate as unnecessary and intolerant.

Jasmine on Their Interfaith Relationship

Jasmine and Aly, who fell in love during Bigg Boss 14, have always been open about their interfaith relationship. In a past interview with The Indian Express, Jasmine said,“We have accepted each other the way we are. We're sorted between us, so nobody's opinions matter.” She condemned outsiders who try to create rifts, stating that any negative opinions aimed at harming their bond are shameful.