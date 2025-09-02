Caramanna, Friedberg LLP Defends Individuals Facing Impaired Driving Charges

In Ontario, a driver under the influence conviction can have severe repercussions on one's future, both personally and professionally. It can typically lead to license suspension, hefty fines, increased insurance rates and even imprisonment. At Caramanna, Friedberg LLP, they understand the gravity of this situation, and their team of criminal defence lawyers is committed to minimizing the consequences brought about by such an offence, ensuring the best possible outcome for their clients' future. They continually invest exhaustive persistence, ingenuity and inspiration into every case they handle.

Answering a query, the company spokesperson stated, "Yes, sometimes, people are charged with drinking and driving offences even though they were not operating a car and possibly even though they were not behind the wheel at all. This is common when a person decides to sleep it off in their vehicle. Intention is usually vital when defending these cases."

To challenge the evidence brought forward against a client, the team at Caramanna, Friedberg LLP typically examines every detail of the evidence from the scene of the incident, interviewing possible witnesses, and if there was any surveillance footage from the area, collects it to spot any errors. Thereafter, they develop a strategy to contest the legality of the evidence that was brought forward, exposing any Charter violations and other flaws in the prosecution's case. They do all this with a focus on getting the charges withdrawn, reduced or dismissed. So, for those looking for a DUI lawyer Toronto to defend their rights, the law firm is the go-to place to find one.

The company spokesperson added, "Factors that could be considered are: was the accused intending to drive the car, and what was the likelihood of the vehicle being accidentally set into motion? Other factors, such as the position of the person in the vehicle, the location of the keys, and a person's plan for alternative transportation, are usually relevant considerations when defending an allegation of a drinking and driving offence. For more insights, clients can contact us."

With years of experience defending clients charged with impaired offences, the top criminal lawyer Toronto at Caramanna, Friedberg LLP knows which issues to spot and how best to navigate the technicalities of these cases. Before even starting the defence, they always take the time to explain to their clients their charges, rights and what to expect so that they are never left in the dark. So, schedule a consultation session today and get to know all the facts about the case. They pride themselves on treating their clients as people, not just a number on a court docket. So far, they have been recognized in The Best Lawyers in Canada 2025 publication for their incredible work in criminal defence.

About Caramanna, Friedberg LLP

Caramanna, Friedberg LLP is a firm with an established history of employing top and resourceful legal talent, exceeding clients' expectations and leaving no stone unturned in the defence of various criminal cases. They offer skillful representation from the beginning stages of the criminal process through to trial, with a focus on impassioned advocacy and professionalism. It was typically founded in 2002 by Sal Caramanna and Mathew Friedberg. Some of the law firm's practice areas include domestic assault, sexual assault, murder, drugs, professional discipline, DUI, bail and fraud.