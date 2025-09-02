Prismxr Reinforces High-Performance Design With The Launch Of New XR Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) Introducing Carina S1 Charging Stand for Ray-Ban Meta Glasses and Puppis S1 Lite Wireless Solution for PC-VR

PrismXR , a pioneer in immersive technology design, today announced the expansion of its product portfolio with two precision-engineered innovations: the Carina S1 Charging Stand for Ray-Ban Meta Glasses and the Puppis S1 Lite Wireless Solution for PC-VR. Together, these solutions underscore PrismXR's mission to bridge the physical and virtual worlds with purposeful innovation.







The Carina S1 is a meticulously designed charging stand that enhances the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses ecosystem. Built from durable aluminum and tested to withstand more than 5,000 charge cycles, Carina S1 delivers long-term reliability while complementing the refined aesthetic of the glasses. By resolving battery continuity in an elegant, integrated form, Carina S1 ensures that users can enjoy uninterrupted functionality with a premium touch.







The Puppis S1 Lite represents a refined wireless architecture purpose-built for PC-VR. By eliminating the physical constraints of wired setups, it delivers a seamless, high-fidelity virtual experience that is more accessible to a wider audience. This streamlined solution marks a major step toward truly untethered immersion, bringing advanced XR experiences within reach of more users.







“XR technology is making its way into our daily lives, marking a transformative shift towards the next generation of computing devices and 3D information. Just as the iPhone and Android phones revolutionized tech in 2010, XR is driving us into a new era. However, there are still some gaps in the mainstream market when it comes to delivering a flawless user experience. With our dedicated efforts, we aim to propel the industry towards a tipping point, where XR devices offer an incredibly smooth user experience. This will not only result in extended user engagement but also unlock a plethora of exciting possibilities,” said Richard Wu, Founder & CEO of PrismXR.

These new releases align with key industry trends as spatial computing gains momentum. Consumers are gravitating toward lighter, wearable devices that integrate seamlessly into daily life. Products like the Carina S1 support this evolution by addressing battery longevity, a critical limitation for wearables, while Puppis S1 Lite reflects the industry's move toward modular, ecosystem-driven hardware that extends usability and enhances the immersive experience.

Both products demonstrate PrismXR's commitment to its long-term strategic vision: building a seamless, user-centric XR ecosystem. By solving immediate user challenges while pushing the boundaries of immersive technology, PrismXR continues to position itself as a forward-thinking force in the evolution of spatial computing.

Availability

1. Puppis S1 Lite Now available on Amazon:

2. Carina S1 Charging Stand for Ray-Ban Meta Glasses is available now on Amazon: