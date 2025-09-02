Tokenwell Platforms Announces Director Appointment And Marketing Services Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (FSE: Y92) (formerly, Trilogy AI Corp.) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that Mr. Darryl Irwin has been appointed as a Director of the Company, effective August 29, 2025.

Darryl Irwin is a former Big Four Tax Partner who provides corporate advisory services to growth-stage tech companies on M&A, tax strategy, and liquidity events. With 20+ years in public accounting, he is a trusted advisor to private business owners across the GTA.

The Company further announces the resignation of Mr. Meissam Hagh Panah as a Director of the Company, effective August 29, 2025. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Panah for his contributions during his tenure and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Engagement of Euro Digital Media Ltd.

The Company also announces that it has engaged Euro Digital Media Ltd. (" Euro Digital ") (address 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London UK WC2H 9JQ) to perform marketing services for a term commencing immediately until the earlier of 3 months or until budget exhaustion.

Euro Digital will create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company (the " Services ").

The Company will pay a fee of USD$500,000 to Euro Digital for the Services. The Company will not issue any securities to Euro Digital as compensation for its Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Euro Digital (including its principal) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

Stock Option and RSU Grants

Tokenwell is also pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 1,225,000 stock options (" Options ") and 150,000 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.32, and shall vest as follows: 1⁄4 to vest every six months beginning on the date that is six months from the award date. The Options will expire three years from the issue date. The RSUs will become unrestricted as follows: 1/3 every four months from the award date.

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is a financial technology company focused on enhancing access to intelligent cryptocurrency investing through its innovative, user-centric platform.

Further Information