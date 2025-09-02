Alzheimer's Disease Treatment: FDA Approves LEQEMBI IQLIK, First Self-Administered Alzheimer's Therapy Delveinsight's Perspective On Market Impact, Competitive Landscape And Pipeline Therapies

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Alzheimer's Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast report"DelveInsight's latest report highlights the transformative impact of the FDA's approval of LEQEMBI IQLIK by Eisai Co. and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB). This landmark approval marks the first-ever at-home, self-administered treatment option for ongoing Alzheimer's disease, offering unprecedented convenience and accessibility for over 16 million patients suffering from this progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by amyloid-beta plaque accumulation and cognitive decline.

Key Alzheimer's Disease Market Highlights



LEQEMBI IQLIK FDA approval is expected to be a key Alzheimer's disease market driver, given its historic status as the first at-home self-administered disease-modifying therapy.

Alzheimer's disease affects more than 16 million patients in the 7MM , with the US accounting for more than 54% of the total market share.

Alzheimer's disease gender bias: Alzheimer's disease is more prevalent among females as compared to males as per DelveInsight's analysis across the US.

Alzheimer's Disease Companies: Eisai Co., Ltd. (TSE: 4523), Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), BioVie (NASDAQ: BIVI), AB Science (EPA: AB), Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA), TauRx Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), KeifeRx, AriBio, Cerecin, Alzheon, Neurim Pharmaceuticals/Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH), Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA), Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS), Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL), AgeneBio, among others. The Alzheimer's disease market size was approximately USD 3,610 million in 2023 and is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2024–2034)

Market Impact and Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology

According to DelveInsight's Alzheimer's Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast report , there is a significant Alzheimer's Disease unmet medical need with approximately 16K diagnosed Alzheimer's disease prevalent cases in the 7MM. In 2023, the US accounted for approximately 54% of the total market, while EU4 countries and the UK represented a substantial portion of the global patient population, and Japan contributed significantly to the overall disease burden.

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by abnormal accumulations of Amyloid Beta protein plaques and tau protein tangles in the brain, which disrupt cellular communication and lead to cell death. The condition primarily affects memory, reasoning, and cognitive abilities, serving as the leading cause of dementia responsible for roughly 60-80% of all cases. According to DelveInsight's Alzheimer's disease epidemiology analysis, in the US alone, nearly 2.5K males and 4.6K females were affected with Alzheimer's disease in 2023, with these numbers expected to increase by 2034.

Furthermore, the report highlights that the Alzheimer's disease treatment market is set for significant growth with a robust compound annual growth rate anticipated from 2024 to 2034. LEQEMBI IQLIK's approval is expected to be a key driver of this growth trajectory, given its revolutionary at-home administration capability and differentiated therapeutic approach addressing treatment accessibility barriers.

Alzheimer's Disease Treatment: LEQEMBI IQLIK Treatment Approach

LEQEMBI IQLIK represents a breakthrough innovation in Alzheimer's disease treatment delivery, featuring a subcutaneous autoinjector formulation of lecanemab-irmb designed to target amyloid-beta plaques in the brain. The therapy contains 360 mg/1.8 mL (200 mg/mL) and is administered via autoinjector in approximately 15 seconds. Unlike traditional IV infusions requiring frequent hospital visits, LEQEMBI IQLIK enables weekly maintenance dosing at home after completing 18 months of standard IV treatment, addressing critical barriers to treatment adherence and accessibility that have historically limited patient access to disease-modifying therapies.

The innovative Alzheimer's disease autoinjector system allows patients to transition from IV infusions (10 mg/kg every 2 weeks for 18 months) to either continued IV therapy (10 mg/kg every 4 weeks) or the convenient weekly 360 mg subcutaneous self-administration. This represents a paradigm shift from clinic-based to patient-centered care delivery in Alzheimer's disease management.

"The LEQEMBI IQLIK approval addresses a critical unmet medical need in Alzheimer's treatment accessibility," said Ivan Cheung, Chairman and CEO of Eisai Inc. "This represents a historic milestone from clinic-dependent to patient-empowered therapy, offering patients the first at-home treatment option specifically designed to maintain disease-modifying efficacy while eliminating the burden of frequent healthcare facility visits."

LEQEMBI IQLIK Clinical Validation and Efficacy

The LEQEMBI IQLIK FDA approval was based on comprehensive clinical evidence from over 600 patients, demonstrating remarkable safety and tolerability improvements over IV administration. Key clinical outcomes include zero local or systemic injection-related adverse events in patients receiving the weekly 360 mg subcutaneous dose, compared to approximately 26% systemic reactions with IV infusions. Only about 11% of patients experienced mild-to-moderate local reactions (redness, swelling, itching) that did not interfere with treatment continuation, representing a significant safety advancement over intravenous delivery methods.

The subcutaneous formulation maintains the established clinical efficacy of lecanemab in slowing cognitive and functional decline in early Alzheimer's disease, as demonstrated in pivotal clinical studies. The transition to subcutaneous administration provides equivalent therapeutic benefits while dramatically improving the patient experience and treatment accessibility for long-term disease management.

Alzheimer's Disease Competitive Landscape and Market Positioning

LEQEMBI IQLIK enters a competitive landscape that includes other amyloid-targeting therapies such as Eli Lilly's KISUNLA (donanemab-azbt) and emerging pipeline candidates. The Alzheimer's disease competitive landscape has evolved rapidly with the recent approval of disease-modifying therapies targeting amyloid-beta pathology, moving beyond traditional symptomatic treatments such as cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonists. However, LEQEMBI IQLIK's unique position as the first at-home, self-administered option provides unprecedented competitive differentiation in addressing treatment accessibility and patient convenience challenges.

Current Alzheimer's treatments have historically focused on symptom management through modulating key neurotransmitters, including acetylcholine, serotonin, and noradrenaline, while aiming to reduce glutamate and dopamine activity. The introduction of amyloid-targeting therapies has created a new treatment paradigm, with LEQEMBI IQLIK's subcutaneous formulation addressing critical barriers to widespread adoption of disease-modifying therapies.

Emerging Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Therapies

Several companies are actively developing next-generation Alzheimer's therapies, including AB Science with Masitinib, Alzheon with Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801), Cerecin with Tricaprilin (CER-0001), and BioVie with Bezisterim (NE3107). The Alzheimer's disease pipeline includes companies pursuing precision medicine approaches, tau-targeting agents, multi-target mechanisms, and innovative drug delivery systems. Emerging therapies such as those from TauRx Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Cassava Sciences, and others represent the evolving landscape of Alzheimer's drug development beyond amyloid targeting.

Furthermore, the Alzheimer's disease pipeline drugs include companies developing advanced combination therapies, novel mechanisms of action, and precision medicine approaches. Despite this competitive environment, LEQEMBI IQLIK's first-in-class subcutaneous delivery advantage and proven clinical profile position Eisai and Biogen to capture substantial market share in a therapeutic area with significant unmet medical needs and rapidly growing patient populations.

Broader LEQEMBI Therapeutic Pipeline

Beyond the current indication for early Alzheimer's disease, Eisai and Biogen are investigating lecanemab's potential in other stages of Alzheimer's disease and related neurodegenerative conditions. The companies continue to explore optimal dosing regimens, combination therapies, and expanded patient populations to maximize the therapeutic potential of their amyloid-targeting platform, potentially expanding the addressable patient population and market opportunity significantly.

Industry Expert Perspective

Leading neurologists and dementia specialists emphasize the significance of improving treatment accessibility in Alzheimer's care. "The approval of LEQEMBI IQLIK represents a fundamental advance in making disease-modifying Alzheimer's therapy accessible to patients in their own homes," commented prominent Key Opinion Leaders from a leading medical institution. "By enabling at-home administration, this innovation removes significant logistical barriers to treatment while maintaining therapeutic efficacy, potentially improving patient outcomes, treatment adherence, and overall quality of life for both patients and caregivers."

Looking Forward

The LEQEMBI IQLIK approval represents a watershed moment in Alzheimer's disease treatment and demonstrates the potential for innovative drug delivery approaches to transform patient care in neurodegenerative diseases. DelveInsight's analysts emphasize that treatment accessibility has been a critical barrier to widespread adoption of disease-modifying Alzheimer's therapies, with many patients unable to commit to frequent infusion center visits due to logistical, geographical, or physical limitations. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to focus on patient-centered care and treatment accessibility, LEQEMBI IQLIK's success may catalyze similar innovations in other complex chronic conditions requiring long-term therapeutic intervention and pave the way for a new era of home-based disease-modifying therapies.

