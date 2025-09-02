Lahore Developer Unveils AI-Powered Tool To Reinvent The“About Us” Page
Lahore, Pakistan - Crafting an“About Us” page - often one of the most visited yet most neglected sections of a website - is getting an artificial intelligence upgrade. A Lahore-based developer, has introduced BrandVoice AI Forge, a new tool designed to generate personalized, professionally styled“About” pages for businesses, entrepreneurs and freelancers.
The tool integrates a server-side AI model to produce content that reflects user-provided details such as name, role, services and audience. Unlike generic text generators, it instructs the AI to output Markdown content, offering a foundation that is both structured and easy to format.
At the front end, the software employs a step-by-step interface that guides users through three phases: basic identity details, brand story and voice, and final contact information. This structured approach aims to address a long-standing challenge for individuals and businesses - condensing mission, personality and credibility into a single narrative page.
Once the draft is created, users can preview the content as styled HTML, with the option to copy the code directly or export the page as a standalone file. Built-in styling includes dynamic theming: each section - from introduction to values - is visually distinguished by unique background and border colors, while subtle animations add polish to the design.
Mukhtar, a web developer and SEO specialist with more than a decade of experience, said the project grew out of his work helping small businesses build online presence.“An About page is often the first thing people read after landing on a site, but most users don't know how to articulate their story,” he explained.“This tool removes that barrier, combining intelligent content generation with design-focused output.”
Industry experts say tools like BrandVoice AI Forge reflect a wider trend: everyday digital assets, from résumés to marketing copy, are increasingly being automated with AI assistance. While skeptics caution against over-reliance on machine-generated text, advocates argue that structured tools like Mukhtar's strike a balance by requiring detailed human input before producing a result.
For now, Kashif Mukhtar envisions his tool as particularly valuable to startups and independent professionals.“Everyone deserves a professional online identity,” he said.“This tool makes that possible, even without design or writing expertise.”
