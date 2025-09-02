Highlights From Opening Day Of Dubai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026



Rizman Ruzaini opened with RIMBA, a SS26 demi-couture collection inspired by Southeast Asia's rainforests, blending flora, fauna, and Malayan tiger symbolism in its 20th anniversary showcase

Heba Jasmi unveiled Born to Rise, a SS26 collection redefining femininity through sculptural tailoring, fluid elegance, and Arab heritage-infused couture Kr�sha Bajaj debuted internationally with The Archive of Hidden Things, a pr�t-�-porter line merging storytelling, craftsmanship, and sustainable design

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 September 2025: Dubai Fashion Week's (DFW) Spring/Summer 2026 edition kicked off in spectacular style last night, with an opening lineup that shone a spotlight on regional and global fashion voices. Malaysian designer-duo Rizman Ruzaini set the tone for the week, starting off the runway shows with an electrifying presentation of their 'RIMBA' collection, followed by Emirati designer Heba Jasmi's chic 'Born to Rise'. Indian designer Kr�sha Bajaj then made her DFW debut, showcasing her stunning 'The Archive of Hidden Things' collection. Together, the opening showcases embodied DFW's vision of being a truly international platform where cultures, creativity, and craftsmanship converge. From the lush rainforests of Southeast Asia to the vibrant streets of Dubai and the ateliers of India, the night was a celebration of fashion's power to tell stories that resonate across borders.

DFW, the region's definitive fashion fixture, runs all week until 6 September. The event is co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group PJSC, and the Arab Fashion Council.

RIZMAN RUZAINI

Malaysian maison Rizman Ruzaini opened DFW last night with the debut of its SS26 demi-couture collection titled 'RIMBA' - a poignant showcase that blended culture and couture. Marking the house's 20th anniversary, the collection drew inspiration from Southeast Asia's ancient rainforests, translating the serenity of flora, vitality of fauna, and resilience of the Malayan tiger into couture. Deep greens, earthy tones, bold accents, and intricate embroidery echoed the textures and colours of the rainforest, with silhouettes balancing delicacy and strength.

HEBA JASMI

Heba Jasmi unveiled 'Born to Rise', its SS26 collection redefining femininity with architectural elegance and quiet strength. Staying true to the house's sculptural tailoring and refined craftsmanship, the collection explored softness as power, balancing fluid silhouettes with precise structure. With a palette spanning gold, desert coral, mint jade, and midnight navy, 'Born to Rise' celebrated women who command presence without spectacle. From embroidered florals and crystal fringes to layered organza and body-conscious tailoring, each made-to-order gown reflected a dialogue between Arab heritage and global couture.

KRÉSHA BAJAJ

Indian designer Kr�sha Bajaj presented her first international runway showcase at DFW with 'The Archive of Hidden Things', a ready-to-wear collection imbued with a couture soul. Known for her intricate bridal and eveningwear, Bajaj translated her signature craftsmanship and emotional storytelling into pr�t-�-porter pieces that balanced artistry with wearability. Inspired by intimacy, personal artefacts, and surreal architecture, the collection unfolded in three chapters - Revelation, Obsession, and Liberation - exploring concealment, expression, and empowerment. Silhouettes ranged from soft, fluid forms to sculptural, structured pieces, while a palette of blushes, charcoals, antique golds, and burnished coppers reflected the collection's layered narrative. Bajaj's commitment to slow, sustainable design remained central, with small production runs, responsibly sourced fabrics, and the repurposing of remnants into accessories.

DFW continues today with:



FLTRD

Erick Bendana

Fioletowy

Chic & Holland and Maison Novague

DFW's success is possible due to strategic partnerships with leading global brands, including SOUEAST as automotive partner, Dyson as the official hair technology partner, Kiko Milano as the official make-up partner and Waldorf Astoria as the official hospitality partner. The Italian Trade Agency is DFW's main trade partner, and Meta is its main media partner. Electra and Magnum provide essential support as the production and audio-visual partners, respectively. Additional support comes from OHVU for management services, Fiji Water as the hydration partner, Grow Healthy Food for catering, and Etcetera for additional management services.

