Meet The Foundation Of Your Dreams: Benefit Cosmetics Launches Porefessional Foundation







Originally called The Face Place, Benefit was founded by Jean & Jane Ford, twin sisters from rural Indiana with a knack for breaking rules, a passion for people, and a love for all-things beauty. The brand was built as an alternative to the traditional, impersonal, unapproachable beauty brands of the time, in a quest to shake up the status quo and redefine beauty as whatever makes you feel good

The relentlessly innovative, never-say-never spirit of our founders is why over the last five decades, Benefit has served up innovative, uncomplicated beauty products & services that meet everyone's needs...always with a fun and creative twist!

Given the relentless innovators that we are, Benefit knew we needed to create a product that could help blur people's pore problems. We aimed for the same 'let's-make-it-happen' magic that our fearless founders brought to Benefit and aimed for a solution that would quickly minimize the appearance of pores and fine lines for smoother-than-smooth skin. Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the POREfessional Foundation, the ultimate smoothing and blurring foundation designed to give you the flawless complexion you've always dreamed of.

This innovative formula delivers medium-buildable, weightless coverage with a seamless natural-matte finish that stays fresh all day long—without clogging your pores. The POREfessional Foundation doesn't just cover; it visibly smooths texture, blurs pores, and improves the look of your skin instantly and over time.

The POREfessional Foundation offers all-day pore-blurring capabilities, is non-comedogenic, and is suitable for normal to oily, combination, sensitive, and even acne-prone skin. With 24-hour longwear and hydration, it's waterproof and transfer-proof, ensuring your look remains flawless. Available in 40 shades, this foundation is infused with Rose Hip Extract to help visibly smooth skin and refine the appearance of pores, while Glycerin retains moisture for a healthy, radiant glow.

Tips & Tricks for Flawless Application:



Start with our PORE Matte Primer to create the perfect base.

Apply the POREfessional Foundation evenly all over your face using your favorite applicator (we love a damp sponge!), blending and building to achieve your desired coverage. Finish with a splash of POREfessional Super Setter for a smudge-proof, PORE-loving look.







