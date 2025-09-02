Herrmann & Archer Law Firm Named Finalist in Globe News Amarillo Choice Awards

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Amarillo, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Herrmann & Archer Law Firm, a trusted team of Amarillo attorneys , has been named a finalist in the 2025 Globe News Amarillo Choice Awards . Being recognized as one of the best law firms in the city shines light on the firm's reputation for going beyond in its legal advocacy and commitment to serving individuals and families throughout the Texas Panhandle.

As a long-standing tradition in the community, the Globe News Amarillo Choice Awards bring attention to the local businesses, professionals, and organizations that work extra hard to make a positive impact in Amarillo. Finalists are determined by local nominations and public voting, making the recognition especially meaningful. The accolade of being selected as one of the city's top law firms represents the trust of residents who rely on experienced legal guidance during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

"Being recognized by the people we serve is especially meaningful," said Natalie Archer, partner at Herrmann & Archer Law Firm. "Every case we take on represents someone's future, and this nomination is a reminder that our work makes a difference in the lives of our clients and in our community."







Herrmann & Archer has become widely known for handling complex criminal cases with a balance of skill, discretion, and determination. The firm has built a proven track record as a leading Amarillo DWI lawyer , representing clients facing charges that can have serious and lasting consequences. Their attorneys understand the unique challenges of DWI defense in Texas and have successfully guided clients through cases involving license suspensions, repeat offenses, and contested trial proceedings.

With decades of combined experience, Herrmann & Archer bring two distinct but complementary strengths to Amarillo criminal defense. Paul Herrmann, Board Certified in Criminal Law since 1999, is a former felony prosecutor and veteran trial lawyer with more than 35 years of experience, over 100 not guilty verdicts, and countless dismissals in challenging cases. Working alongside him, Natalie Archer brings a fresh perspective shaped by her education at Texas A&M School of Law and her passion for defending clients at both the state and federal level. Together, their blend of proven results and relentless advocacy makes the firm a trusted choice for individuals facing serious charges.

The community-based nature of the Choice Awards makes this recognition particularly significant. Unlike national rankings or industry lists, finalists are chosen by local voices, which reflects a strong level of confidence from Amarillo residents. That endorsement affirms Herrmann & Archer's standing as a law firm with both proven results and genuine community investment. It also highlights the growing importance of accessible, client-focused legal services in Amarillo and across the Texas Panhandle.

The winners of the 2025 Globe News Amarillo Choice Awards will be announced during the annual gala on October 16, 2025. The event brings together business leaders, professionals, and community members to celebrate the organizations that make Amarillo a better place to live and work. For Herrmann & Archer, attending the gala as finalists is already a meaningful achievement, and the firm looks forward to sharing the evening with fellow nominees.

Herrmann & Archer Law Firm provides trusted legal representation in Amarillo and throughout the Texas Panhandle. The firm focuses on criminal defense, including DWI, drug offenses, violent crimes, and other serious charges. Known for skilled advocacy and deep local roots, Herrmann & Archer is committed to protecting the rights of every client and delivering strong outcomes in the courtroom.

