India Sends 21 Tonnes Of Aid Relief To Afghanistan Over Devastating Earthquake
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Indian government announced on Tuesday that it has dispatched 21 tonnes of relief materials to Afghanistan and the same reached Kabul by air.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in his official X account: "21 tonnes of relief materials including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitizers, water purification tablets, ORS solutions and medical consumables were airlifted today."
He added that New Delhi will continue to monitor the ground situation and send more humanitarian aid over the coming days.
The Indian move came a day after Afghanistan's Nangarhar and Kunar provinces were devastated by 6.0 magnitude earthquake killing 1411 people, injuring 3124 others and leaving massive infrastructure damage. (end)
atk
