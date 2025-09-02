Sam Kazran Urges Action On Education Access And Practical Philanthropy
Kazran, Chairman of Orphans Worldwide and majority donor to His Hands Extended, a nonprofit that built schools in Africa, sees education as the single most powerful tool to break cycles of poverty.“These kids don't need charity,” he said.“They need infrastructure, education, and a sense that someone is in their corner.”
According to UNESCO, over 250 million children worldwide are out of school. Studies show each additional year of schooling can increase lifetime earnings by up to 10% and improve community health outcomes for generations.
Kazran's approach is practical. In the interview, he described reverse-engineering outcomes-starting with the desired end result and mapping each step backward to make it achievable.“If you can't turn an idea into clear, doable steps, it will never leave your notebook,” he said.
He encourages people to start small:
Learn - Research a cause you care about.
Give - Time, skills, or resources-whatever you can.
Speak Up - Share information with friends, family, and coworkers.
“When you act, you create momentum,” Kazran said.“You don't need to change the whole world. You just have to change someone's world.”
To read the full interview, visit the website here .
About Sam Kazran
Sam Kazran is a strategic leader and philanthropist known for his clarity under pressure, operational precision, and commitment to global child welfare. He serves as Chairman of Orphans Worldwide and was the majority donor to His Hands Extended, a nonprofit that built schools in Africa. Kazran is passionate about education, infrastructure, and helping others take meaningful action.
