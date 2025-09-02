Zenapet Re-Launches Cat Colostrum Plus To Support Cat Wellness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Costa Mesa, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California - August 19, 2025 -

Zenapet is re-launching its Cat Colostrum Plus supplement, a daily mix-in crafted to support feline immune health and overall wellness. The formula helps promote gut balance and a shiny, healthy coat while delivering essential nutrients. The supplement is easy to add to a cat's diet, using an effortless mix-in scoop that provides essential nutrients. Pet owners can check out Zenapet's full product line, including items like the Hip & Joint Superfood Supplement for Dogs and the Superfood Allergy & Immune Support Booster for Dogs, all found on the Zenapet Cat Colostrum Official Website .

The Zenapet Cat Colostrum helps support the immune system with naturally occurring immunoglobulins, which are key to maintaining strong defenses. It also aids in maintaining gentle gut balance and healthy digestion, crucial for a cat's overall health. It is targeted to help manage seasonal sensitivities, reduce itching, and improve coat quality. Made in the USA at a GMP-certified facility, the product focuses on purity and flavor. It has no artificial flavors or colors, appealing to both cats and their mindful owners.







Zenapet's commitment to quality is evident in this updated Zenapet Cat Colostrum, offering an everyday solution for cat parents looking for reliable, scientifically backed wellness options. Caren Collins, a Zenapet representative, shared, "Our re-imagined Zenapet Cat Colostrum provides an easy, effective way for cat owners to support their pet's health. We've focused on making our product as beneficial and convenient as possible, so both cats and their owners can enjoy the best daily health support."

Aside from its health benefits, the supplement is well-liked for its taste and ease of use. It mixes effortlessly into both wet and dry foods, making it a breeze for even finicky eaters to benefit. With its U.S.-made composition and lack of unnecessary additives, it is a dependable choice for pet owners.

Zenapet also seeks to foster community among pet lovers, connecting with customers on various online platforms, such as the Zenapet Instagram page. Through this, the brand listens to consumer feedback and provides updates about its products.

Those interested in Zenapet's pet wellness products can easily find them for sale on major online retail sites. Shopping for Zenapet on Amazon offers a convenient option for people who like the ease of online shopping, making it simple for pet owners to make informed choices for their pets' care.

Caren Collins adds, "Our goal with Zenapet is to make it easier for pet owners to nurture their furry friends. With the re-launch of Zenapet Cat Colostrum, we're reinforcing our commitment to quality and efficacy, providing a product that supports the everyday needs of cats."

The re-launch of Zenapet Cat Colostrum highlights Zenapet's goal to be a leader in pet health and wellness. By offering products that focus on practical benefits and are trusted by pet owners, Zenapet continues to differentiate itself with solutions that meet the needs of both pets and their human companions.

To learn more about Zenapet Cat Colostrum or explore other products, pet owners can visit the Zenapet Cat Colostrum Official Website and join the conversation on the Zenapet Instagram page. For those ready to make a purchase, remember to shop Zenapet on Amazon for ease and peace of mind.

