Calmerry Partners With The Fund Racing Alliance To Expand Access To Mental Health Support

Calmerry joins TFRA to empower nonprofits with secure mental health support, enabling mission-driven teams to promote well-being and mental health advocacy.

BRANCHVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Calmerry , a leading online mental health platform, today announced a new partnership with The Fund Racing Alliance (TFRA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to enhancing physical, mental, and community stability through movement. Through this collaboration, TFRA will be able to provide 6 hours of personalized, professional therapy for its community members. This collaboration reflects Calmerry's commitment to supporting nonprofits with online therapy for non-profit organizations , empowering mission-driven groups like TFRA to advocate for mental health.“At Calmerry, we support a comprehensive approach to well-being that includes mind, body, and soul,” said Albina Galiza, Chief Commercial Officer at Calmerry.“We are extremely pleased to partner with organizations like The Fund Racing Alliance, who align with our vision and dedicate their time and effort to helping people become better versions of themselves.”Ali Trovillion, Executive Director and Founder of The Fund Racing Alliance, added,“At The Fund Racing Alliance, we're grateful to give our community access to therapy and support for mental wellbeing. We believe in the power of movement and its positive impact on mental health, and we're committed to building a future of strength, stability, and connection-where care comes without barriers, without stigma, and when it's needed most.”Founded in 2020 to counter the isolation and anxiety brought about by the COVID-19 crisis, The Fund Racing Alliance continues to build stronger communities and stronger selves through inclusive movement-based initiatives.The partnership underscores Calmerry's commitment to providing nonprofits and advocacy organizations with secure, flexible, and tailored mental health support for mission-driven teams.About CalmerryCalmerry is a HIPAA-compliant online counseling platform offering business mental health services to support individuals, employers, and nonprofit organizations. With licensed counselors, flexible subscription plans, and a self-help toolbox, Calmerry empowers teams to enhance their well-being anytime, anywhere.About The Fund Racing AllianceThe Fund Racing Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening both mental and physical wellbeing in our community. We provide access to therapy and create opportunities for connection through movement and shared experiences. Our mission is to break down barriers to care, reduce stigma, and build a future of resilience, stability, and support for all.Media Contact:Albina GalizaChief Commercial Officer, Calmerry...

