Indian Software Engineer Dies After Venomous Snake Hid In Sandals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Bengaluru: A 41-year-old software engineer in India died after being bitten by a snake that had hidden inside his footwear at his residence in Ranganatha Layout, Bannerghatta, on Saturday, several Indian news sources reported.

The victim, identified as Manju Prakash, was bitten after putting on his crocs that were left outside his room while he was outside shopping.

A worker in the house spotted a dead snake lying next to the sandals an hour later.

Family members rushed to check on Prakash and found him unresponsive on his bed, with foam coming from his mouth and bleeding from his leg.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police officials' preliminary findings suggest the reptile could have been a Russell's viper, a highly venomous species common in the region. Bite marks were found on Prakash's big toe.

A postmortem examination has been conducted and a case of unnatural death registered while experts confirm the snake's identity.

Relatives revealed that Prakash had undergone surgery on his leg following a 2016 accident, which left him with little sensation in the limb, likely preventing him from sensing that he was bitten.

Wildlife experts warn that during the monsoon season, snakes often take shelter in shoes, boxes, and dark corners.