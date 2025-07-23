403
Edelman UAE Appoints Health, Crisis And Brand Leaders
(MENAFN- PRovoke) ABU DHABI - Edelman has made three leadership appointments in its UAE team – which operates in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh as part of its broader Middle East network – to strengthen its specialist capabilities in health, crisis and risk, and brand in the region.
Lauren Brush (pictured, right) becomes head of health for the UAE, having advised high-profile global clients including the Saudi Ministry of Health, tech-enabled health company M42 and US-based medical associations, Her work spans pandemic response, BRCA testing, and the launch of the UAE's first telemedicine portal.
Brush, who joined the agency in November from Consulum, will now lead the development of the firm's health offer in the region.
In addition, director of corporate reputation Chase Burns, who has been with the firm for five years, has been appointed head of crisis and risk. This expands his role in Edelman's corporate practice, where he leads the work for the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi's etch start-up ecosystem Hub71, and the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC).
Burns (pictured, left) has 15 years' experience in-house and in agencies including Four and Golin, advising clients on reputational issues across aviation, advanced technology and sovereign investment, including responses to aircraft groundings, geopolitical attacks, and pandemic-related disruption. In his new role, he will lead the development of Edelman's crisis and risk advisory services in the region.
Finally, director Deepanshi Tandon (pictured, centre) has been appointed head of brand for Edelman UAE, having led on brand reputation work and integrated campaigns for global brands including PepsiCo and Nissan Middle East.
Edelman Middle East CEO Omar Qirem said:“These leadership updates reflect both our investment in specialist talent and our commitment to developing leadership from within. Lauren, Chase and Deepanshi bring a powerful combination of subject matter expertise, client trust, and integrated thinking that will be instrumental to our next chapter of growth in the region.”
