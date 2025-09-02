Duroflex brings AI-powered personalisation to Onam celebrations in its latest campaign
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, 2nd September 2025: Duroflex, India’s leading sleep solutions brand, has unveiled a special Onam campaign delighting its dealer community in Kerala with personalized AI-generated Onam greetings from popular actress Amala Paul. The experience is also extended to consumers, who can generate their own personalised greeting via this link-
Adding a celebratory touch, Duroflex launched its limited-edition Energise mattress in Kerala, designed with Arctic Ice Fabric Technology for a 3x cooler sleep experience. The launch is accompanied by a festive brand film that beautifully captures the spirit of Onam and the joy of gifting. The film tells a heartwarming mother-daughter story, showcasing how the daughter, moved by her mother’s tireless efforts during the festivities, surprises her with the gift of rest through Duroflex’s limited-edition Energise Mattress.
Link to the brand film-
Deepening its connection with Kerala’s vibrant cultural traditions, the brand extended its support to the Punnamada Boat Club at the Nehru Trophy Boat Race on 30th August 2025, and sponsored the Alleppey Beach Run 2025 on 24th August, with brand representatives cheering on the participants.
Commenting on the campaign, Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex Group, “Kerala is our homeground and holds a very special place in our journey. This Onam, we wanted to celebrate the spirit of togetherness while keeping comfort at the heart of it. The limited-edition Energise range reflects our deep understanding of Kerala’s unique tropical climate, and combining innovation with personalisation. Partnering with Amala Paul for this campaign truly added a special touch, helping us make this festive season memorable not just for our dealers but also for our consumers.
With innovation rooted in culture, Duroflex is redefining how festivals are celebrated, bringing comfort, togetherness, and truly refreshing sleep. Amplified via print ads across Kerala, the brand has rolled out festive offers in Kerala, from gold coins to holiday packages, ensuring that the joy of Onam is experienced not just in celebration, but in restful sleep as well.
