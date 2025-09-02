Open Systems Launches Managed, Universal SSE

All of Open Systems' SSE core components - Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) - have not only been significantly enhanced but also unified into a single agent

From friction to function: A unified, single-agent platform for the real world of Zero Trust

- Stefan Keller, CPO, Open SystemsZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Open Systems, the leading provider of native, Managed SASE solutions, today announced the launch of its enhanced Managed, Universal Secure Service Edge . This unified, user-friendly service makes Zero Trust practical for securing businesses and organizations worldwide. The comprehensive SSE offering is seamlessly integrated with Open Systems' Truly Universal ZTNA. The result: applicable Zero Trust security without the operational headaches - and without the cost and complexity of multi-stack solutions that require managing multiple vendors.Open Systems has been delivering SSE to enterprises for 5 years. As a Swiss-based provider with global reach, Open Systems combines Swiss engineering with worldwide presence. In launching its enhanced Managed, Universal SSE, the company takes a major step forward: all SSE core components - Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) , Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) - have not only been significantly enhanced but also unified into a single agent. This eliminates the complexity of juggling multiple clients, improves usability, and streamlines operations.By consolidating these improvements under one provider, organizations benefit from reduced licensing costs and simpler procurement as well as from one point of accountability for commercial and operational matters. IT teams gain one contract, one portal, and one reliable point of contact while users enjoy a frictionless experience. Equally important, Open Systems acts as a trusted partner to guide organizations on their journey to Zero Trust and SSE - helping them not only operate the architecture once in place but also make the transition successfully.Key Enhancements Include:.Improved ZTNA User Experience – Automatic login and lockout protection minimize friction while preserving strong security..Streamlined Administration – Test ZTNA agent versions, gain consistent visibility into users, apps, and policies via the Customer Portal, and prepare for upcoming configuration, user, app, and policy management capabilities..Geo-Adaptive SWG and Cloud Sandbox – Dynamically provide users with the correct country context for every web request and enable SaaS app ACLs via dedicated IPs, while the embedded Cloud Sandbox adds a layer of protection against unknown malware by applying advanced machine learning analysis to suspicious files..Next-Generation CASB Engine – Apply adaptive cloud access policies based on application risk scores and enforce data upload restrictions for better data governance..Integrated Network Detection and Response (NDR) – Block high-threat connections via Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) and export network metadata for deeper analysis, without additional sensors.“Security should make organizations safer without slowing them down,” said Stefan Keller, Chief Product Officer at Open Systems.“By unifying SSE capabilities in a single, managed platform, we're delivering real-world Zero Trust that's as usable in real world operations as it is secure.”The platform is available worldwide today, with FWaaS and expanded NDR capabilities coming in 2026. This launch sets the stage for future innovations across Open Systems' Universal SSE portfolio, with ongoing improvements – including expanded use of AI – to simplify security operations and adapt to evolving security threats and customer needs.About Open SystemsOpen Systems is a leading provider of native Managed SASE solutions, converging network and security functions on a cloud-native platform. Founded in 1990, the Swiss cybersecurity company, headquartered in Zurich, supports businesses and organizations in more than 180 countries with a holistic, customer-centric service model that guarantees 24×7 expert support. The combination of an innovative platform, integrated solutions, and excellent service ensures secure, reliable, and worry-free network operations – even within the complex IT infrastructures of global manufacturing companies and NGOs.This solution delivers reliable connectivity across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, while offering an exceptional user experience through an intuitive customer portal. Powered by a centralized data platform and 24×7 managed services, Open Systems not only enhances security but also boosts operational efficiency and accelerates innovation – enabling secure networks that grow with your business.

Barbara Jaggi

Open Systems

...

