Himax To Debut Game-Changing Proprietary Tcon Featuring Local Dimming And Industry-First Full-Area Selectable Local Dewarping For Next-Generation Automotive Displays

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customizable and Versatile One-Stop-Shop Tcon Solution for Distortion-Free High-Contrast HUD

TAINAN, Taiwan, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or“Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced the launch of its new HX8882-F13, an integrated timing controller (Tcon) solution with a comprehensive suite of features including an industry-first, full-area selectable local dewarping functionality, along with Himax's market-leading expertise in local dimming technology and On-Screen Display (OSD) functions designed to meet automotive functional safety requirements. The multi-functional Tcon is exceptionally well-suited for HUD applications, combining powerful image enhancement with unmatched dewarping functionality. Further, its customizable design can accommodate automakers and Tier 1 suppliers varying HUD systems that present critical information with exceptional clarity, distortion-free visuals, and significant cost savings, thereby enhancing both user experience and road safety.

Automotive HUD applications are a rapidly emerging trend that is moving beyond simple text and symbols to deliver high-brightness, high-contrast, and AR-enhanced visuals, fueling demand for advanced Tcon solutions. The HX8882-F series Tcon performs excellent contrast eliminating the“postcard effect” often seen in HUDs, caused by backlight leakage typical of conventional TFT LCD panels. It also supports full-area selectable local dewarping capability correcting image distortion caused by windshield curvature or optical projection angles, along with On-Screen Display (OSD) functions required for automotive functional safety standards and delivers crisp, high-fidelity images directly on the windshield. Himax's proprietary design enables precise dewarping on any region of the display, ensuring enhanced visual accuracy and driver safety by keeping critical information free from distortion, in sharp contrast to competing solutions that typically offer only full-screen dewarping or a split-screen approach with the lower half excluded.

With a versatile, true one-stop-shop design the HX8882-F series Tcon solution supports a wide range of HUD architectures, accommodating customers' varying design and cost considerations for Windshield HUD (WHUD), Augmented Reality HUD (ARHUD), and Panoramic HUD (PHUD). Leading industry players are now conducting proof-of-concept (POC) evaluations of the upgraded Tcon to validate its performance and ensure seamless integration into next-generation automotive HUD systems.

“The HX8882-F13 Tcon showcases Himax's ongoing commitment to innovation, setting a new benchmark for advanced automotive displays and marking a major leap forward in HUD technology. By combining industry-first full-area dewarping with advanced local dimming and OSD, we deliver a versatile Tcon platform that empowers automakers and Tier 1 to design next-generation HUD systems with distortion-free, high-contrast visuals for safer and more immersive driving experiences,” said Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Himax.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company's display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company's industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,609 patents granted and 370 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2025.

