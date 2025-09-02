Emerging Tribes Are Redefining Global Culture. New Report Reveals Key Growth Opportunities For Brands

A modern marketer observes a tribal fire surrounded by diverse tribe members, each representing contemporary passions-from yoga to surfing to virtual reality-gathered around a symbolic totem carved with iconic brand logos like Nike, Apple, Red Bull, and S

Matteo Rinaldi, co-founder of Human Centric Group, adjunct professor at Luiss Business School, and author of two marketing best-sellers

Pickleball participation in the U.S. has surged from 3.1 million players in 2017 to nearly 20 million in 2024-an explosive growth that reflects its emergence as a cross-generational cultural movement.

Padel isn't just a sport. It's a lifestyle. This fast-growing tribe is dominated by affluent professionals aged 35–45, driven by values like social connection, competition, and premium leisure.

Pickleball, Padel, Hot Yoga, Hyrox, Parkrun: The fastest-growing tribes reveal where culture-and brand opportunity-is heading next.

- Matteo RinaldiLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new article by Matteo Rinaldi, Adjunct Professor at Luiss Business School and co-founder of Human Centric Group , uncovers the fastest-growing consumer tribes of 2025, offering a data-backed roadmap for brands seeking cultural relevance in a fractured marketplace.The article, titled“Tribes on the Rise: The Secret Fires That Ignite Brands,” was released today on Human Centric Group's website and draws on proprietary methodology combined with global behavioral data (including GWI ) to identify the tribes brands should be watching-and joining-now.From Pickleball players uniting grandparents and Gen Z, to Padel enthusiasts bringing flash and energy, and Hyrox athletes chasing collective grit, the piece examines the hidden emotional drivers that power today's most dynamic communities. Also featured are Hot Yoga and Parkrun, each reflecting evolving values around wellness, ritual, and togetherness.“Tribes are not a trend. They are the new structure of culture,” writes Rinaldi.“Today, brands must stop thinking in terms of 'target audiences' and start identifying the fires people gather around.”According to Rinaldi, tribes are more than niches. They are emotional ecosystems where products become part of personal identity. Brands that enter these spaces early can earn loyalty deeper than discounts.The article introduces a 4-factor framework to help companies choose the right tribes:1Aspirational Power. Does the tribe inspire even those outside it?2Purchase Interest. Is the tribe actively seeking your type of product?3Shared Values. Does your brand culture align with theirs?4Growth Momentum. Is the tribe rising, peaking, or fading?Among the fastest-growing tribes spotlighted:.Pickleball. +35% growth since 2023, blending fun and intergenerational bonding..Padel. Over 25M global players; an electric, male-skewed, affluent tribe with explosive appeal..Hot Yoga. Rising 7% CAGR, a wellness ritual ideal for brands in self-care, hydration, or mindfulness..Hyrox. The new CrossFit; inclusive and challenging, perfect for performance and lifestyle brands..Parkrun. 2,000+ weekly events worldwide, symbolising simplicity, community, and consistency.The article encourages brands to move beyond demographic targeting and instead think tribally: aligning with values, rituals, and emotional triggers of the tribes that will define the future.“Joining the right tribe isn't about marketing. It's about meaning,” Rinaldi explains.“You're not selling a product. You're signalling shared purpose.”The full article is available now at blog/how-to-choose-the-right-tribe-for-your-brand-tribes-on-the-rise/

