Against All Odds, UAE Couple Conceives After 4 Years Of Infertility

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A complex case of infertility involving both male and female factors has led to a successful pregnancy, showcasing the growing effectiveness of advanced reproductive technologies and personalised treatment approaches in the UAE.

According to the, the fertility rate in the UAE has dropped dramatically, from 3.76 live births per woman in 1994 to just 1.21 in 2024, however there is a projection for slight rise of 1.34 live births per woman by 2054.

The 41-year-old female patient had been experiencing primary infertility for over four years and had a history of endometriosis, severe adenomyosis, and a bulky uterus. With an AMH of 1.9 ng/ml and a previous early miscarriage following IVF in 2023, her case required a strategic and highly individualised treatment approach. The male partner was diagnosed with azoospermia and was prescribed Letrozole pre-treatment, followed by Microsurgical Testicular Sperm Extraction (Micro-TESE)which yielded viable sperm for cryopreservation.

Following a detailed evaluation, the couple underwent Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) using frozen sperm from the Micro-TESE procedure. The resulting embryos were subjected to Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A), which identified a single euploid embryo suitable for transfer.

Due to the patient's uterine condition, a carefully designed five-month down-regulation protocol using Decapeptyl 3.75 and Letrozole was initiated, followed by a uterine wash and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to optimise endometrial receptivity. The subsequent frozen embryo transfer (FET) led to a confirmed pregnancy that ended with the birth of a healthy baby.

Treatments such as Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A), and Microsurgical Testicular Sperm Extraction (Micro-TESE) are among the advanced fertility services available at ART Fertility Clinics . In a world where fertility rates are steadily declining due to the fast-paced, high-stress lifestyles of modern couples, such comprehensive, tailored approaches offer a viable path forward for hopeful parents.