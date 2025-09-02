Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuela's Maduro Says US Seeking Regime Change With Naval Build-Up


2025-09-02 03:11:09
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro accused the United States of plotting regime change by increasing its naval presence near the country's waters. He called the move an act of intimidation, claiming Washington is trying to destabilize Venezuela's sovereignty amid already strained diplomatic ties.

