Mitchell Starc's T20I Retirement: Top 5 Standout Performances By Australia Pacer

Mitchell Starc, Australia's leading T20I wicket-taker among pacers, has retired from the format. Known for his lethal pace and pinpoint accuracy, Starc delivered standout performances against Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.

Australia star pacer Mitchell Starc announced his retirement from his T20I career ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March. Starc's T20I retirement announcement came when Cricket Australia announced the squad for the series against New Zealand on Tuesday, September 2.

Mitchell Starc retired as the leading wicket-taker by an Australian pacer, with 79 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 23.81 and an economy rate of 7.74 in 65 matches. After bidding adieu to the shortest format at the international level, the 35-year-old will prioritize Test and ODI cricket, looking forward to the Ashes, Test tour of India, and the ODI World Cup 2027.

As Starc stepped away from the T20Is, let's take a look at standout performances by Australia's pacer in the shortest format.

Mitchell Starc had the breakthrough moment in the second match of his T20I career against Pakistan in Dubai. Starc was one of the instrumental bowlers to help Australia clinch a 94-run victory over Pakistan. Australia posted a total of 168/7 in 20 overs and set a 169-run target for Pakistan to chase. However, the hosts' batting line-up was rattled by Australia's bowling attack as they were bundled out for a mere 74 in 19.1 overs. Starc was among the star performers with the ball as he picked three wickets while conceding just 11 runs at an economy rate of 3.47 in 3.1 overs.

Mitchell Starc's fiery bowling was on display in the match against South Africa at Centurion. The South African batters struggled to cope with his raw pace and pinpoint yorkers, as Starc registered figures of 2/16 at an economy rate of 4 in his full quota of four overs. Then the young pacer's lethal bowling restricted the hosts to 128/7 before Australia chased down the 129-run target in 15 overs. Mitchell Starc was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance.

Mitchell Starc was one of the standout bowlers for Australia in the match against Sri Lanka at Pallekale in 2016. Sri Lanka were chasing a challenging 264-run target after Australia posted a total of 263/3, banking on Glenn Maxwell's blistering, unbeaten knock of 145 off 65 balls. Starc made an early inroad by dismissing Tillakaratne Dilshan before removing Chamara Kapugedera and Suranga Lakmal to register figures of 3/26 at an economy rate of 6.5 in four overs. Starc and Scott Boland combined to pick six wickets to restrict Sri Lanka to 178/9 in 20 overs, securing an 85-run win for Australia.

One of the standout performances by Mitchell Starc in his T20I career was against Sri Lanka in Adelaide. After Australia posted a total of 233/2 on the board, thanks to David Warner's century knock, Sri Lanka were asked to a hefty 234-run target. However, the visitors succumbed to pressure at the start, as they were restricted to 99/9 in 20 overs. Mitchell Starc was at his lethal best as he registered figures of 2/18 at an economy rate of 4.50 in four overs. His sharp pace and accuracy in the powerplay rattled Sri Lanka's batting line-up, putting the visitors on the back foot early on in the run chase.

One of the top performances by Mitchell Starc in his T20I career was against the West Indies in 2022. After Australia posted a total of 178/7 and West Indies were chasing a 179-run target. Mitchell Starc delivered a fiery opening spell, removing key batters, including Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, and Jason Holder, and swung to finish with figures of 4/20 in his four overs. Starc's fiery bowling dismantled the hosts' batting line-up as Australia registered a 31-run victory. Starc picked four wickets for the first and only time in his T20I career.