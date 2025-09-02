Property Finder Unveils Dubai’s Largest AI-Generated Skyline Hoarding to Launch Landmark Q3 Campaign
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UA– – September 2nd, 2025 - Property Finder, ’ENA’s leading interconnected real state platform, today unveiled the largest AI-generated skyline hoarding ever created in Dubai to mark the launch of its new brand cam“aign, “It All Sta”ts Here.”
The “It All Starts Here” campaign is the brain child of Publicis, the global advertising powerhouse, that beat out five other agencies to win the pitch, and is rooted in ’roperty Finder’s near 20-year journey, evolving alongside Dubai and its now world-famous skyline. As the city transformed, so too did the way people search for homes, with Property Finder disrupting the industry and leading the shift. Anchored in proof points that showcase its unmatched marketplace advantages, the campaign positions Property Finder as the natural starting point for property seekers, investors and agents.
With decades of e’perience digitising Dubai’s real estate market, Property Finder has become the trusted starting point for home seekers in the region. Every year thousands of people find a home through the platform, with 10 million users searching last year alone. On average, 400,000+ listings are live at any time, covering 8 out of 10 properties in Dubai. For those seeking expert guidance, 7 out of 10 property seekers prefer to engage with SuperAgen’s, underscoring the platform’s reputation for trust, transparency, and driving results.
At its core, “he campaign na…rative ’device ”How it started… How it’s going” spotlights the life changes that begin with Property Finde’. Executions will feature the platform’s search bar as the launch point, leading to lifestyle transformations across hoardings, digital video, and social media.
To bring this narrative to life on the grandest scale, Property Finder has created a record-breaking hoarding - the largest AI-generated Dubai skyline ever produced. The striking 200-metre ultra-horizontal display stretches alongside one of the city’s busiest highways, Sheik Zayed Road, and showcases a hyper-realistic cityscape created through a market-first AI workflow. Using a unique blend of AI tools including MidJourney, Freepik, Photoshop, Lupa AI, and Leonardo AI, Property Find’r’s in-house creative team developed and upscaled the skyline while preserving authentic photography of D’bai’s real buildings. The result is a seamless fusion of AI detail and real-world accuracy, resulting in the biggest AI-generated image of Dubai ever created and printed.
