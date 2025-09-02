Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AS Pro Kapital Grupp Acquired An Additional Stake In An Italian Real Estate Company


2025-09-02 03:01:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 22 March 2024, AS Pro Kapital Grupp (Pro Kapital) entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 67.5% stake in Preatoni Nuda Proprieta S.R.L.

On September 1, 2025, Pro Kapital entered into a share purchase agreement whereby it acquired an additional 10% stake in Preatoni Nuda Proprieta S.R.L.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 614 4920
e-mail: ...


MENAFN02092025004107003653ID1110003965

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search