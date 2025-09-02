Octonation, The World's Largest Octopus Fan Club, To Exhibit At Aquashella New Jersey

Warren Carlyle (OctoNation Founder) Chris Adams (OctoNation's Creative Director)

Live-shot ready: Nat Geo's Warren Carlyle, Dr. Chelsea“The OctoGirl” Bennice & artist Chris Adams bring octopus merch, art & surprises to Aquashella NJ!

- Warren K Carlyle IVEDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OctoNation, the World's Largest Octopus Fan Club , is making waves at Aquashella New Jersey, coming September 6–7, 2025, to the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center. Founder Warren Carlyle, National Geographic contributor to the best selling book Secrets of the Octopus - will be joined by science advisor Dr. Chelsea“The OctoGirl” Bennice (who will appear in her bedazzled strawberry squid costume), and legendary artist Chris Adams, OctoNation's Creative Director, who will be signing exclusive octopus prints. Together, they bring OctoNation's mission of inspiring wonder of the ocean to life for families, ocean lovers, and curious minds of all ages.Held from Saturday, September 6 (10 a.m.–6 p.m.) through Sunday, September 7 (10 a.m.–5 p.m.), Aquashella is the largest aquarium marketplace in America founded by popular YouTuber George Mavrakis, featuring top-tier freshwater, saltwater, reptile, and aquatic art vendors. Attendees can shop, explore interactive exhibits, and enjoy speaker sessions, charity raffles, kids' activities, and live streaming influencer zones! Tickets are available at AquashellaOctoNation will be featured on the festival floor on both days, offering an unforgettable blend of education, art, and interactive fun. Visitors can expect on-site appearances, Q&A with octopus experts, Chris Adams signing exclusive octopus prints, and Warren Carlyle speaking on stage in a giant inflatable octopus costume. After winning“Most Festive Booth” at Aquashella Dallas, the question is: what will OctoNation do to win again this year?OctoNation's MissionAs a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, OctoNation is dedicated to inspiring wonder of the ocean through collaborations with scientists, educators, and artists. With more than 1 million followers across its social media platforms and over half a billion views on their content this past year, OctoNation continues to build a global community fascinated by cephalopods. At Aquashella New Jersey, the organization extends that mission into a hands-on environment– bridging art, science, and community in unexpected ways. Attendees from all ages and backgrounds are invited to meet the team, learn about octopus biology and conservation, and take home signed artworks that celebrate cephalopod fascination.About OctoNationOctoNationis the world's largest octopus fan club and a registered nonprofit organization (501(c)(3)) dedicated to inspiring wonder of the ocean by educating the world about octopuses. Through educational resources, art, community outreach events, and partnerships with scientists and media, OctoNation celebrates the intelligence, beauty, and exploration of one of the ocean's most captivating creatures!Media Assets:OctoNation's Team is available for in Studio InterviewsContact:Email: ...Website:

Warren K Carlyle IV

OctoNation - The Largest Octopus Fan Club!

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Bluesky

Other

LinkedIn

About OctoNation- World's Largest Octopus Fan Club!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.