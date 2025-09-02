WORLD-CLASS EXPERIENCES NOT TO MISS THIS SEPTEMBER
(MENAFN- PRCO) This September, guests at Ultima Quai Wilson can step directly into the world of haute horlogerie with an exclusive visit to Hublot’s Manufacture in Nyon—arranged by private car or helicopter. A horological expert leads them through the brand’s celebrated “Art of Fusion,” culminating in a hands-on Watch Academy where participants case an in-house movement under the watchful eye of master craftsmen. Back in Geneva, Ultima Quai Wilson offers the ideal retreat: five full-floor private residences in a sensitively restored heritage building on the lakeside promenade. Each combines privacy and tranquillity with sweeping views of Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc, private spa access, and interiors that balance thoughtful design with understated elegance.
AN EVENING WITH THE WORLD’S GREAT CHEFS AT THE PENINSULA LONDON
Guests travelling to London this September can experience a rare culinary encounter as The Peninsula London launches its Claude & Co at Brooklands dinner series. On 16 September, Michelin-starred chef Claude Bosi will be joined by acclaimed British chef Thomas Straker for a six-course tasting menu celebrating the best of British game, paired with fine wines selected by The Peninsula’s Director of Wine. Set within Brooklands by Claude Bosi, the aviation-inspired rooftop restaurant offers an atmospheric backdrop of skyline views. With further collaborations scheduled—including Norbert Niederkofler in October and Sven Wassmer in November—the series invites diners to savour the artistry of some of the world’s most celebrated chefs in one of London’s most striking settings.
EXPERIENCE THE THRILL OF THE OCEAN RACE IN MONTENEGRO’S BOKA BAY
This September is the perfect moment to discover Montenegro, where dramatic mountains meet the Adriatic coastline in one of Europe’s most picturesque destinations. The UNESCO-listed Boka Bay will host the finale of the Ocean Race, the legendary round-the-world sailing challenge. Visitors can take in the atmosphere of this global sporting event while watching the final leg unfold—including AMAALA’s own competing yacht, sailing alongside the world’s elite teams. With its late-summer warmth, medieval towns, and fjord-like waters, Boka Bay is an unforgettable setting. Looking ahead, AMAALA is poised to become a global hub for luxury sailing and yachting on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast, making its debut on the international stage all the more significant.
GOLDEN LIGHT ON THE TIBER: EXPERIENCE ROME BY RIVER WITH HOTEL DE RUSSIE
Rome in September glows with a painterly light, and Hotel de Russie, a Rocco Forte Hotel, invites guests to experience it from the water. As part of the Ottobrata Romana itinerary, travellers staying in the Forte Suites can embark on a private cruise along the Tiber—Rome’s historic river—aboard a meticulously restored 1960s boat, transformed into a floating lounge. Passing centuries-old bridges and framed by golden foliage, the voyage reveals a new perspective on the Eternal City, from Castel Sant’Angelo to the dome of St Peter’s, offering a serene counterpoint to the city’s bustling streets.
COOLING RAINS WITH THE CHEDI AL BAIT, SHARJAH
In the heart of Sharjah’s historic quarter, The Chedi Al Bait offers a rare opportunity to cool off from summer with its Rain Room package. The acclaimed installation—where visitors walk through a downpour without ever getting wet—is paired with a stay at the resort, where restored heritage houses have been transformed into an intimate retreat. Guests can combine this immersive encounter with spa treatments, refined dining, and tranquil courtyards, making The Chedi Al Bait both a cultural discovery and a restorative escape.
