Uzbekistan, China Ink Host Of Cooperation Agreements In Beijing
Among the agreements signed were:
- Cooperation program on aligning the strategy“Uzbekistan 2030” and“Belt and Road Initiative”;
- Agreement on mutual organization of cultural centers;
- Agreement on cooperation in the sphere of medical services.
Moreover, in the framework of the visit, the following agreements were signed:
- on the design of the second stage of the project for providing Uzbekistan with dredgers;
- on technical and economic cooperation;
- on cooperation in the field of conformity assessment;
- on phytosanitary requirements for the export of fresh melons and almonds from Uzbekistan to China;
- on cooperation in the peaceful use of space science, technologies and the results of space activities;
- on cooperation in the field of competition policy;
- on strengthening cooperation in the field of human resource development;
- on strengthening cooperation in the field of the digital economy;
- on establishing partnership relations between Samarkand region and the city of Tianjin;
- on cooperation between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.
