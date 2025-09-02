Kazakhstan To Boost China-Europe Transit Capacity Fivefold, Says President Tokayev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The transit capacity of the“China–Europe” corridor through Kazakhstan will increase fivefold, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 8th meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, Trend reports.

Addressing representatives of the business communities of Kazakhstan and China, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined several priority areas for further cooperation.

“Kazakhstan, as a close neighbor and reliable partner, fully supports and actively participates in the implementation of President Xi Jinping's global initiative 'One Belt, One Road.' Our country accounts for 85 percent of all overland transport between China and Europe. Thanks to the introduction of double tracks on the Dostyk-Moyinty railway section this year, the transit capacity of the 'China-Europe' corridor through Kazakhstan will increase fivefold. Kazakhstan is also actively promoting the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Last year, 4.5 million tons of cargo were transported along this route, which is 62 percent more than the previous year. We will continue to accelerate this pace and aim to increase this figure to 10 million tons in the near future. The volume of shipments through our Caspian ports of Aktau and Kuryk is steadily increasing. Joint efforts have led to the launch of major infrastructure projects such as the Kazakh-Chinese logistics terminal in the port of Lianyungang and the dry port in Xi'an. Undoubtedly, the use of Kazakhstan's transport and transit potential opens up great opportunities for Chinese companies,” Tokayev underscored.

Yesterday, the President of Kazakhstan participated in the SCO and SCO+ summits held in the city of Tianjin. During the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, several documents were signed. Later that evening, President Tokayev arrived in Beijing to take part in the meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council.