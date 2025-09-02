Scatec Signs 15-Year PPA For 130 MW Solar Plant In Colombia
With this award, Scatec will advance its first project in Colombia. The project will be located in Nariño, just over 100 kilometres west of Bogotá. Colombia has attractive market fundamentals, offering high irradiation, strong demand for renewables and a supportive regulatory environment. Colombia is expected to add more than 5 GW of solar capacity over the next five years.
“This agreement marks an important step for Scatec as we enter the Colombian market with a commercially robust project. Colombia offers a solid framework for renewable energy investments, and we are pleased to contribute to the country's energy transition through our integrated business model,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.
The estimated total capital expenditure (capex) for the solar plant is USD 110 million, and Scatec will be the designated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) provider with an EPC scope of approximately 80% of capex. Scatec will further provide Operations & Maintenance (O&M) and Asset Management (AM) services for the plant.
The project will be financed by non-recourse financing and equity, with Scatec retaining majority ownership and Norfund joining as minority equity partner. Scatec is in advanced negotiations with selected financial institutions for non-recourse project financing, with a targeted leverage of 65%. Financial close and construction start is expected in 2025.
