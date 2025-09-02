Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Third Tranche For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2025 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 23 July 2025. The duration of the buy-back tranche: 24 July to no later than 27 October 2025. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 23 July 2025, available here: From 25 August to 29 August 2025, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,360,961 own shares at an average price of NOK 248.8578 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 25 August OSE 268,311 249.9784 67,071,954.48 CEUX TQEX 26 August OSE 277,500 250.5989 69,541,194.75 CEUX TQEX 27 August OSE 270,000 250.1207 67,532,589.00 CEUX TQEX 28 August OSE 275,000 246.0514 67,664,135.00 CEUX TQEX 29 August OSE 270,150 247.5511 66,875,929.67 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,360,961 248.8578 338,685,802.90 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche



OSE 5,530,158 255.8725 1,415,015,244.79 CEUX TQEX Total 5,530,158 255.8725 1,415,015,244.79 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)



OSE 6,891,119 254.4871 1,753,701,047.69 CEUX TQEX Total 6,891,119 254.4871 1,753,701,047.69

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 32,807,224 own shares, corresponding to 1.28% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 23,268,307 own shares, corresponding to 0.91% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at

