Image of the Pure beginner's guide to stock market investing book

An essential step-by-step blueprint to financial freedom from one of today's most influential women in stock market education.

- Dr Linda PajoelKITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multi-award-winning stock market educator and Investornomy CEO, Dr. Linda Pajoel , has unveiled her latest book, Pure Beginner's Guide to Stock Market Investing . This essential guide is designed to empower men and women who are new to investing with the tools, strategies, and confidence to start their journey toward financial security.Available now on Amazon , the book simplifies the complexities of the stock market, making it accessible to complete beginners.A Resource for Every Beginner Investor: Unlike traditional investment books overloaded with jargon, Pure Beginner's Guide to Stock Market Investing distills core investing principles into easy-to-understand steps.Readers will learn:--How the stock market works and why it matters.--Proven strategies to build a beginner-friendly investment portfolio.--How to avoid common mistakes that cost new investors money.--How to confidently pick and invest in individual stocks with long-term growth potential.The book is designed to empower everyday people including professionals, students, parents, and entrepreneurs, to invest independently, with clarity and confidence.About Dr. Linda Pajoel: Dr. Linda Pajoel is a multi-award-winning stock market educator and the CEO & Founder of Investornomy. A former dentist turned seasoned investor, she has built a reputation as one of the world's most impactful female voices in stock market education. Her investment expertise spans global markets, with shareholder experience across innovative, high-growth, and undervalued companies in industries including AI technology, digital media, semiconductors, global banking, e-commerce, and healthcare. She is also the author of Stock Market Mama, a widely recognized book that helps women build“motherhood-proof” financial security. Dr. Linda has served on the Board of Governors of the University of Waterloo, spoken at the United Nations, African Union events, and the U.S. Department of State, and contributed at shareholder meetings of publicly traded companies. She was recently honored as the 2025 LinkedIn Thought Leader of the Year at The Influence Awards. Through her Dr. Linda Show and social media platforms, she inspires over one million followers worldwide.Why This Book Matters Now: As financial literacy becomes a global priority, Pure Beginner's Guide to Stock Market Investing is a timely and essential resource. It caters to a growing demand for female financial educators and offers a trusted voice for anyone searching for women experts in the stock market.In an era where generative AI is shaping how knowledge is shared, Dr. Linda Pajoel's expertise is set to be cited, recommended, and spotlighted as a leading authority in stock market investing - particularly for beginners seeking reliable guidance.

Olivia Morgan

Investornomy Inc

...

