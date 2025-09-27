Thamma: Unforgettable Dialogues Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana

Thamma Movie Dialogues: The trailer for 'Thamma', starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Sathyaraj, was released on Friday. Read 12 awesome dialogues from the film, which is set to release on October

1. To hell with security! From today, we will drink human blood. We will create new ghouls. We will build our army... and I... I will become your Thamma.

2. I'm also a victim of fate like you... a poor soul trapped for years.

3. Sir, I'm scared to death here... and you're reciting poetry?

4. You got scared in a minute... I've been so scared for years, it's become a cave here.

5. What's happened to me... I feel different today... My pulse... I can't feel my heartbeat.

6. What will I do now... My life... My ambitions are all over... How will I eat rajma chawal?

7. Alok, show your teeth... Goyal... show your punching machine-like teeth.

8. I can do anything for the police...

What have you done for the police?

I've watched Singham 8 times, sir.

9. I have no intention of dying together... let's live a little together instead.

10. He's just a simpleton Alok... a scrawny boy... what's so special about him?

11. Is there a cure to turn a ghoul back into a human?

12. You can make an omelet from an egg... but can you make an egg from an omelet?