Moody's Upgraded LHV Group's Senior Ratings
Moody's has assigned AS LHV Group long-term issuer ratings:
- Long-term issuer rating Baa2 Senior unsecured rating Baa2 Subordinated notes (Tier 2) Ba1 Outlook of the ratings is positive
Moody's affirmed the ratings assigned to AS LHV Pank:
- Long- and short-term counterparty risk assessment of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr) Long- and short-term counterparty risk rating of A3/Prime-2 Long-term bank deposit rating A3 Short-term bank deposit rating Prime-2 The long-term deposit rating carries a positive Outlook
Additional information:
LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. The LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of July, the services of LHV Pank are being used by 476,000 customers, the pension funds managed by LHV have 109,000 active customers, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 177,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
