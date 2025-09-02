'Quintessential Vote Chor': BJP's Amit Malviya Claims Pawan Khera Holds 2 Voter Ids

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday accused Congress leader Pawan Khera of holding two EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) numbers in Delhi as Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack against the Centre with his "vote chori" claim during the recently concluded "voter Adhikar Yatra" in poll-bound Bihar. In a post on X, Amit Malviya urged the Election Commission to investigate whether Khera voted multiple times.

“Rahul Gandhi screamed“Vote Chori” from the rooftops. But just like he forgot to mention that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, enlisted herself in India's voter list even before becoming an Indian citizen, it has now emerged that Pawan Khera, Congress spokesperson-who never misses a chance to flaunt his proximity to the Gandhis-holds two active EPIC numbers (in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly Constituencies, falling under East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats respectively),” Malviya said.

"It is now for the Election Commission to investigate how Pawan Khera holds two active EPIC numbers, and whether he voted multiple times-a clear violation of electoral laws," he added.

Malviya also accused Khera of holding a "malicious" press conference in Bihar to mislead voters during the INDIA bloc's recently concluded "Voter Adhikar Yatra."

"As if the criminality of holding multiple votes isn't enough, Pawan Khera is holding malicious press conferences in Bihar to mislead voters, create dissonance, and undermine India's robust electoral process," he said.