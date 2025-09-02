Committed Toward Rehab Of Flood-Hit People: HM Shah
Jammu- The Narendra Modi government is committed to ensuring the rehabilitation of those affected by recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, as he undertook a whirlwind tour of a worst-hit area here.
Union Home Minister toured the flood-hit Jammu and assured some of the victims he met of relief and rehabilitation.
Shah was accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma, and was briefed by divisional commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar and other senior officers, officials said.
The home minister had reached Jammu on Sunday night to assess the flood situation and the relief efforts.
After meeting visitors at Raj Bhavan, he left for Mangu Chak, one of the worst-hit villages near Jammu Airport, for a first-hand account of the situation.
He interacted with the villagers and assured them proper relief and rehabilitation, officials said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment