Committed Toward Rehab Of Flood-Hit People: HM Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited Chak Mangu, a village affected by the recent floods in Jammu.

Jammu- The Narendra Modi government is committed to ensuring the rehabilitation of those affected by recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, as he undertook a whirlwind tour of a worst-hit area here.

Union Home Minister toured the flood-hit Jammu and assured some of the victims he met of relief and rehabilitation.

Shah was accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma, and was briefed by divisional commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar and other senior officers, officials said.

The home minister had reached Jammu on Sunday night to assess the flood situation and the relief efforts.

After meeting visitors at Raj Bhavan, he left for Mangu Chak, one of the worst-hit villages near Jammu Airport, for a first-hand account of the situation.

He interacted with the villagers and assured them proper relief and rehabilitation, officials said.