Who Is Santhy Balachandran? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Screenwriter

Dominic Arun's Malayalam superhero drama Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in leading roles, released in theatres on August 28. The film has been performing strongly, with reports suggesting a domestic net collection of around ₹24 crore and a worldwide gross of nearly ₹60 crore. Praised for its compelling narrative, striking performances, and surprise cameos, the film has also drawn attention to one of its key creative minds-the screenwriter, Santhy Balachandran.

Santhy Balachandran – From Actor to Screenwriter

While Dominic Arun directed the film, Santhy Balachandran co-wrote the screenplay, shaping much of its depth and emotion. Even Kalyani Priyadarshan, after attending a screening, expressed that Santhy was more than just a writer-she had been a driving creative force, contributing not only to the script but also to the promotional journey of the film, serving as what she described as its emotional backbone.

Santhy is no stranger to Malayalam cinema. She made her acting debut in 2017 with Dominic Arun's fantasy black comedy Tharangam, starring Tovino Thomas, and went on to play a memorable role in Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikkattu (2019). In 2023, she also entered Hindi cinema with Gulmohar, appearing alongside Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, and Simran.

From Oxford to the Big Screen

Santhy's career path is as remarkable as her work. After studying at Hyderabad Central University, she pursued a postgraduate degree in anthropology at Oxford University in 2011. However, she eventually chose to give up a stable academic future to follow her passion for acting and storytelling.

Reflecting on this shift, Santhy shared on social media that her parents had witnessed all her struggles and triumphs closely, often experiencing them more deeply than she did. She acknowledged that her decision to leave a secure academic life for an uncertain career in the arts had not been easy for them, but they remained supportive throughout. Following the success of Lokah, she expressed that the happiness and relief her parents now felt was one of the greatest rewards of her journey.

A Growing Creative Collaboration

Lokah: Chapter – Chandra tells the story of Chandra (played by Kalyani), who travels from Sweden to Bengaluru after being summoned by a mysterious figure named Moothon, voiced by Mammootty. Her neighbour Sunny (Naslen) is instantly drawn to her, but soon discovers that she is not who she appears to be.

This is not the first time Santhy has worked with Dominic Arun-she had earlier collaborated with him as assistant director and co-writer for the 2021 music video Oblivion. Looking ahead, she is set to appear in the upcoming project Sambhava Vivaranam Naalara Sangham, continuing her dual journey as both actor and writer.

With Lokah's success, Santhy Balachandran has firmly established herself not only as a talented performer but also as one of Malayalam cinema's most promising creative voices.