Helen James Wins National 'Best Customer Service' Award For Life-Changing Health Coaching

BURY, UK - Helen James, internationally recognised health coach and hypnotherapist, has been awarded the Best Customer Service Award at a recent UK-based intensive branding seminar, celebrating her exceptional client care and transformational impact in the health and wellbeing sector.

Helen has dedicated the last 17 years to helping people overcome chronic illness, fatigue, and autoimmune conditions, building a practice that attracts clients from across the UK and beyond. Known for her compassion, expertise, and results-driven coaching, Helen's work is widely praised for offering hope where many had given up.

Her journey to becoming a leading figure in brain retraining and health transformation began with her own battle against long-term illness. After being diagnosed with post-viral fatigue syndrome and Erythema Multiforme, Helen was told she would never recover. Determined to reclaim her life, she embarked on a journey of deep learning and mindset change that not only restored her health but inspired a career dedicated to helping others achieve the same freedom.

“Winning this award is incredibly meaningful because it reflects what I care about most: the people I serve,” said Helen.“Seventeen years ago, I was exhausted, sun-sensitive, and told I'd have to manage my symptoms forever. Today, I get to witness clients step out of fear and limitation every single day. This recognition is really for them, the people who take the brave step to believe recovery is possible.”

Award judges commended Helen's exceptional empathy, professionalism, and transformative client outcomes, praising her practice as a beacon of hope for those navigating long-term health challenges. Her personalised approach blends coaching expertise, hypnotherapy skills, and practical tools to help clients break patterns, restore their energy, and thrive.

With her reputation growing nationally and internationally, Helen is now widely regarded as a leader in health transformation. Her commitment to delivering not only powerful results but also outstanding service sets her apart as a trusted guide for people seeking change, growth, and lasting wellbeing.

